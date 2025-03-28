“That is great parenting” - Cam Newton makes feelings known about Jayden Daniels’ mom seemingly interrupting QB’s convo with JuJu Watkins

Last weekend, Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels was in attendance at the Galen Center to watch USC thrash UNC Greensboro 71-25 in the opening round of the women's March Madness tournament. However, he did not leave after the Trojans' victory.

He stuck around to watch Mississippi State's comfortable win over California and was joined in the stands by USC star JuJu Watkins, who scored 22 points in her team's win. The duo were seen enjoying each other's company, sending social media into frenzy. However, they were soon joined by Daniels' mother, Regina, who sat between the quarterback and the guard.

Some fans weren't pleased about Regina seemingly impeding Watkins and the Commanders star's conversation while others lauded her for protecting her son. Cam Newton is among the latter and lauded her for looking out for the quarterback.

However, he pointed out the hypocrisy of fans who praise Regina for constantly being around Daniels and ensuring he doesn't get embroiled in any controversy while criticizing Deion Sanders, LeBron James, and NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball's father, Lavar. On the 4th and 1 podcast, he said:

“You know what I don't like about this? We call this great parenting and that is great parenting but when Deion Sanders do that, when LeBron James do that, when Lavar Ball do that, it's a problem to them people. Now, man it ain't no problem, you better protect that bag, you better protect that a*s… She [Daniels’ mom] can be the key ingredient to not having a sophomore slump.” [From 38:38]

Jayden Daniels' mother opened up about her overprotective nature

Jayden Daniels' rising stock is bound to attract female attention. However, her mom Regina has made it clear that anyone courting the quarterback will have to get past her to get to him.

In "The Money Game," a documentary covering LSU athletes in the post-NIL era, she was asked what her biggest concern was regarding her son's future. She responded, "Girls," before explaining:

"Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, 'Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels. So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening. As for Daniels, who remains single, he couldn't help but laugh. "I bet she did say something like that."

While Regina can do little to protect Daniels from pass rushers on the football field, she's more equipped than anyone to protect his blindside off it.

