"Jayden Daniels mom black magic" - Regina Jackson catches strays from fans after JuJu Watkins' freak ACL tear

Jayden Daniels' mom Regina Jackson has come under fire from fans after USC star JuJu Watkins suffered a freak knee injury during March Madness. Watkins injured her knee during the Trojans’ 96-59 win over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, and social media appeared to blame Jackson for the player's misfortune.

Notably, Jackson appeared to separate her son from Watkins when the two were talking after USC's first-round NCAA Tournament game against UNC Greensboro. Cameras showed that Jackson took a seat between the two stars of their respective professions. Now, some believe that Jackson cursed Watkins for trying to meddle with Daniels, which led to the USC star picking up an ACL injury.

"Jayden Daniels mom black magic," one tweeted.

"Black magic from jd5’s mom," another added.

"Jayden Daniels’ mother voodoo magic," a third commented.

A few others wished Watkins a speedy recovery.

"Warriors fan here, praying for Juju," a user wrote.

"Damn get well soon baby," another tweeted.

"Hoping for a speedy recovery!" a fan commented.

While there is no evidence that Jackson attempted any kind of black magic to connect to Watkins' injury, many didn't like what she did when the Trojans' basketball star was talking to the Washington Commanders quarterback. Even former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell slammed Jackson for being overprotective.

How did USC star JuJu Watkins get injured?

NCAA Womens Basketball: USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins - Source: Imagn

Following her ACL injury on Monday, JuJu Watkins has been ruled out for the rest of March Madness. The injury occurred in the first quarter when Watkins drove to the basket on the break before falling to the court and grabbing her knee.

She was in visible pain and exited the game with 4:43 left in the first quarter. It was also reported that she left the arena in a wheelchair.

Watkins finished her season averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for USC. The Trojans, who have made it to the Sweet 16, will now find it even more challenging to win the NCAA Tournament without Watkins.

