Is Jalen Hurts single? Eagles star addresses relationship status after signing $255M contract extension

Jalen Hurts, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, is currently dating Bry Burrows. Hurts is making history by signing his $255 million contract extension with the team, making him the highest paid player in the NFL.

While speaking to Essence, Hurts opened up about his personal life, which includes his girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrow. While they have been together for some time, Hurts is relatively private about his personal life. The QB's Instagram is mostly dedicated to football, making it impossible for fans to take a peak into his private affairs.

While Jalen Hurts is not married, he confirmed that he is certainly taken:

"I'm not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for."

In fact, Burrows first made an appearance during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Championship win. She was present with Hurts on the field, celebrating with the 24-year-old.

As per Hurts, they met while at the University of Alabama. Dating on-and-off for some time, Hurts has now confirmed their relationship:

"I knew a long time ago," Hurts told Essence. "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

Jalen Hurts' girlfriend is a successful AI Partner

According to her LinkedIn, Burrows graduated in 2017, and also completed her MBA from Alabama's Manderson School of Business. Hurts ended up spending his senior season in Oklahoma.

Currently, she is working as an Artificial Intelligence partner at IBM. She has been working at the place for around four years, starting as a Senior Solutions Sales Specialist in 2019. She worked as a Software Financing Leader before joining as a AI partner in the company.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows at the NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles game

Burrows was also a part of the company's eight-week Accelerate program, which provided minority undergraduate students with a professional learning track.

"It was the best time speaking and coaching breakout sessions for a few weeks- I can assure you with these students, the future is in good hands!" she wrote.

Both Hurts and Burrows enjoy their privacy, seldom posting about each other. As of now, Burrows does not seem to have a public Instagram account.

Jalen Hurts signed $255M contract with the Eagles

As of now, Hurts is there to stay with the Eagles. The team signed him with a five-year, $255 million contract extension, making it the third-highest in the NFL. The only players succeeding him are Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) and Bills star Josh Allen ($258 million).

Vanessa Richardson @SportsVanessa Congrats to Jalen Hurts for becoming the highest paid player in NFL history and his agent Nicole Lynn for negotiating.



Jalen trusting an all-female management team is huge for women on the business side of sports. Congrats to Jalen Hurts for becoming the highest paid player in NFL history and his agent Nicole Lynn for negotiating. Jalen trusting an all-female management team is huge for women on the business side of sports. https://t.co/e2j1cN3DVo

Starting next year, Hurts will earn $64 million in a season. This also includes a $23,294,000 signing bonus. Furthermore, $179,300,000 will be guaranteed.

