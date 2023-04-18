Biggest contracts in NFL history: Where does Jalen Hurts rank after monster $255M contract extension?

Jalen Hurts proved in the 2022 season that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

The franchise rewarded their 24-year-old quarterback with a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension this offseason. Hurts' total contract value is now the third-highest in the league.

The total value trails Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) and quarterback Josh Allen of the Bills ($258 million).

In terms of guaranteed money, Hurts has $179.3 million, which ranks second in the NFL to Deshaun Watson. The Browns gave Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will get $64 million in the first season of his contract starting next year. That amount should give Philadelphia some cap relief in building around Jalen Hurts with talent on the roster to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive long-term.

His contract extension has undoubtedly shifted the quarterback market as Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson are all eligible for new deals.

Top 5 highest-paid NFL players in 2023 by APY

Jalen Hurts will enter the 2023 season with the highest APY at $51 million per year. Aaron Rodgers comes in at number two at $50.2 million while Russell Wilson will earn $50 million. The fourth and fifth spots belong to Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Deshaun Watson ($46 million).

Jalen Hurts' magical 2022 season

The former Oklahoma Sooners emerged as an MVP candidate in 2022 in just his third season in the league. He threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 15 starts last season. His 101.5 passer rating was the fourth-best in the league.

Hurts was equally great on the ground in the Eagles offense with 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, tied for the second-most touchdowns in the NFL.

He finished second in the MVP voting to Mahomes but won the Bert Bell Award as the Player of the Year.

Hurts and Mahomes faced one another in Super Bowl 57 in February. The Eagles star put on a show in his first appearance in the big game, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown.

Hurts also found the endzone three times on the ground against the Kansas City Chiefs defense. It tied for the most in a Super Bowl with running back Terrell Davis. The second-round pick will look to lead the Eagles to another Super Bowl this upcoming season.

