Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract extension early Monday morning that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hurts received a five-year $255 million deal that pays him $51 million per season. The deal includes $179.304 million guaranteed and he has the chance to earn up to $15 million more in incentives.

The deal also has a no-trade clause and is the first no-trade clause deal in Eagles history.

The monster deal also includes $15 million in incentives, meaning Hurts can earn up to a record $54 million per year in new money and up to $274.304 million total through 2028, including $4.304 million that he would've been due in the last year of his original rookie contract.

Hurts became the youngest QB in Eagles history to reach a Super Bowl last season and finished in second place in MVP voting. He led the Eagles to a 14-1 regular season while accounting for 35 total touchdowns and over 4,400 total yards on offense.

He's now the highest-paid quarterback by $2 million per year more than Aaron Rodgers who gets paid $49 million per season.

1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year:

1. Jalen Hurts: $51M
2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M
3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M
4. Deshaun Watson: $46M
5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M
6. Josh Allen: $43M
T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M
T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M
T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M

Hurts was entering the final year of his contract as he wasn't eligible for a fifth-year option next season since he wasn't a first-round pick. The two sides agreed to his new deal before he became an unrestricted free agent next off-season.

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert are up next for big contracts

Lamar Jackson Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts have reached a massive extension, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert are in line to be the next young quarterbacks to receive a massive deal.

Lamar Jackson

Joe Burrow

Justin Herbert



Now that Jalen Hurts got paid $255 million over 5-years, the next top QB to get paid will surely try to top it.

Lamar Jackson
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert

Who gets paid first?

Hurts' contract could set the bar for these quarterbacks to receive deals north of $50 million per year.

Who do you think will be next to get a contract extension?

