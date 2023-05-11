Is Jamie Foxx a hardcore Cowboys fan? Exploring Hollywood legend's relation with America's team

Yes, Jamie Foxx is a hardcore Dallas Cowboys fan and has been an ardent supporter of the team since his teenage years. However, ever the unorthodox thinker, Foxx has always pitched his tent at a different pitch compared to his peers. That's interesting, as he was bred in Los Angeles, a city with two other NFL franchises.

Foxx's love for the Cowboys has never waned, even though the team hasn't won a Super Bowl in almost 30 years. In fact, he was spotted at the Cowboys' practice facility late last year, where he talked up the team's chances for the new season. Foxx visited the Cowboys practice in August 2022 and had field time with the franchise.

The Oscar award winner watched team practice and made impressions of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith. Jamie Foxx has loved the Cowboys since the Roger Staubach and will hope that the Cowboys snap their Super Bowl drought soon.

What's the latest on Jamie Foxx's health scare?

Reports say that Jamie Foxx is in hospital following a "medical emergency" suffered weeks ago. His condition has become a topic of great concern in Hollywood, as the Grammy Award winner is one of the most adored movie stars in the industry.

The Academy Award winner reportedly had to be revived after he had a seizure that his family didn't want to divulge publicly. All clues point to a possible brain issue, but nothing has been confirmed. Hence, at the moment, expectations are mixed in terms of his health as he continues in observation at the hospital.

This is truly a personal and traumatic time for the Foxx family. Even his closest pals in the industry are not sharing his health updates. If you're waiting for information, it will likely come from Foxx himself or his immediate family.

Update on Dallas Cowboys' 2023 schedule

Here’s an update on America's team's schedule for the upcoming NFL season.

The Cowboys' schedule will be released later on Thursday, and their opponents are set. These are the teams the Cowboys will be up against in 2023.

Home: New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks

Away: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chargers, Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers.

The complete schedule is expected to be out shortly.

