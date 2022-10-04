Is there a ManningCast tonight in Week 4?

Peyton and Eli Manning have both made the transition into the media look easy with their ManningCast. After illustrious playing careers in the NFL, both quarterbacks are now well and truly embedded into the media landscape.

Their show 'ManningCast' has been a hit since day one. The duo commentate on Monday Night Football games, usually on ESPN2 and have guests stop by and talk football. They include celebrities, former NFL players and more.

The next installment of the 'ManningCast' happens tonight when the L.A. Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West showdown.

Who are the guests on ManningCast in Week 4?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles

As mentioned above, every week there are three guests that appear throughout the duration of the game. Last week, the guests included former NFL punter Pat McAfee, actor and comedian Tracy Morgan and former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson.

This week, the guests are huge. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be joining the brothers. This one is interesting as the 'ManningCast curse' is real. Whether it is a coincidence or not, every current NFL player that has appeared on the show last year lost the following week.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The Manning Curse finished the season undefeated.



7 active players joined the show this season. All 7 would go on to lose the next week. The Manning Curse finished the season undefeated. 7 active players joined the show this season. All 7 would go on to lose the next week. https://t.co/BKJruFWHA3

With the Eagles currently undefeated (the only team in the NFL that can now say that), it will be interesting viewing next week when the Eagles play the Arizona Cardinals. The two other guests are NBA and Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry and actor Jon Hamm.

When guests are on the show, it makes for great viewing because the brothers do not conduct traditional interviews, like we normally see on the big networks. It's fun and light-hearted. Just last week, Peyton made fun of Eli and his Chad Powers persona he took on at Penn State as a walk-on.

NFL @NFL



The



: ManningCast on ESPN2 "Powers throws it better than Eli Manning ever did."The @PennStateFball coaches still thinking about Chad Powers: ManningCast on ESPN2 "Powers throws it better than Eli Manning ever did."The @PennStateFball coaches still thinking about Chad Powers 😂📺: ManningCast on ESPN2 https://t.co/qjnDPlAbIT

How to watch ManningCast?

As the popularity of the show grows, more and more people are watching it, instead of the traditional broadcast.

There are numerous ways for fans to watch the show. All 10 of the episodes are televised on ESPN2. Four episodes of the show are available on a stream through simulcast on ESPN+, and it will also be available through mobile stream via NFL+.

With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman making the switch to ESPN from FOX, many are still more inclined to watch Peyton and Eli make their version of the broadcast as they have gathered a big following.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far