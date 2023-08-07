Is Matt Ryan retired? Ex-NFL MVP breaks silence

In May, Matt Ryan and CBS Sports jointly announced that the quarterback would be working as an NFL commentator for the network.

"Excited to be joining the NFL on CBS Family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season," Ryan tweeted. "PS: This is not a retirement post."

The former NFL MVP agreed to serve as a studio commentator for CBS, although he hasn't yet declared his retirement from the NFL.

On Monday, Ryan admitted to The Athletic that he was still processing how his last 18 months in the NFL went by, and is anxious to start his new role as a game commentator.

According to Ryan's comments to The Athletic:

"I mean, it was a sh*tshow, you know, it was a sh*tshow of 18 months basically. However, I believe that everyone in our family handled the situation well and came from it stronger and in a really wonderful position."

When asked if he plans to retire, Ryan responded:

"I'm staying in shape. It seems a bit like, 'You know my number,' to me. You already know where I am. We'll see if anything comes up, you know. I am currently concentrating on CBS. We'll have to wait and watch how the season plays out."

When Matt Ryan had a poor campaign with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, he was permitted to leave the team. He passed for 3,057 yards and 14 TDs against 13 interceptions in 12 contests.

Matt Ryan attended the Falcons' training camp recently

On Friday, Aug. 4, Matt Ryan showed up at the Atlanta Falcons' training camp.

Ryan brought his five-year-old sons Johnny and Marshall to the Falcons camp. Ryan, who is widely regarded as the best quarterback in Atlanta Falcons history, completed the 2022 campaign with the Colts after playing for 14 years with the Falcons from 2008 to 2021.

More from @nflnetwork: Cool seeing former Falcons QB Matt Ryan at ATL practice for 1st time since being traded today. He has strong relationships with coaches here & once retired will be welcomed to a role within team. Ryan also interacted w/ current Falcons QB1 Desmond Ridder.More from @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/DQRnBgF4Wc

Ryan will make his broadcasting bow in 2023, and he'll be hoping to walk in the paths of many other players who have excelled in the broadcasting sector, such as former quarterback Tony Romo, who has been employed by CBS since 2017.

Matt Ryan was a four-time Pro Bowler during his golden years with the Atlanta Falcons, he was also the league's MVP in 2016 and he guided his team to a Super Bowl berth.