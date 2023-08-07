Cowboys legend Tony Romo, wife Candice Howard spotted at Dallas FC vs Inter Miami to watch $54,000,000 Lionel Messi wreak havoc

Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and his wife Candice Howard were spotted at the latest Inter Miami match to see Lionel Messi in action. With Miami in Dallas to face off with FC Dallas, Romo and his wife came by to watch.

It was a thrilling match, especially for those there to see Messi play. The Argentinian star scored twice and nailed one of Miami's five penalty kicks in the win. He also assisted what ended up being an own goal by FC Dallas.

Romo is just the latest star to come out and watch Messi play. Since joining Inter Miami, the former PSG standout has seen LeBron James, Derek Jeter, Kim Kardashian and other superstars come watch him play.

Who is Tony Romo's wife, Candice Howard?

Romo has been married to his wife, Candice Howard, for a long time now. They began dating in 2009 and were married in 2011. They're still going strong today. Romo said via PEOPLE in 2012:

"If you get a great wife who understands the demands of someone in athletics, I think that's important. I was lucky enough to find someone like that. She's a great mom and a great wife."

They have three children together, too. Romo added:

"It's like she's really sacrificed the time for me to be able to live out my dreams and to support me in that and to help me achieve it. And I think that that's a whole other level."

Tony Romo is commentating now

Howard has been a media figure for a while. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri and worked as a reporter and sports anchor for the local NBC affiliate KOMU-TV. She also interned for the Dallas CBS affiliate KTVT, covering her eventual husband's team for The Blitz. She also wrote for an online sports blog.

Where is Tony Romo now? What is the Cowboys icon doing in retirement?

Since retiring, Tony Romo has gone on to become one of the most prominent sports broadcasters out there. CBS took a risk signing him to do play by play without any media experience, but he's proven to be very popular.