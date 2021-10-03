Is QB Lamar Jackson playing today against Denver Broncos?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has played well this season. He led the Ravens to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs and against the Detroit Lions in a nail-biter. Lamar Jackson remains a threat on the ground and through the air, despite missing some key receivers. When you are facing a strong defense like the Denver Broncos, you want your star QB to be 100%. However, Lamar Jackson may not be in for Sunday.

Is Lamar Jackson playing agains the Denver Broncos in Week 4?

Billy Heyen @BillyHeyen Lamar Jackson didn’t quite stick the landing on his flip into the end zone 😅



Lamar Jackson didn’t quite stick the landing on his flip into the end zone 😅



https://t.co/iU1bexPq73

The Baltimore Ravens currently have Lamar Jackson listed as questionable with a back/hip injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to soreness. The injury occurred in a manner that will anger any coach in the NFL: celebrating. On a TD run in Week 2, Lamar Jackson flipped into the endzone and apparently landed hard on his back/hip. Celebrating is no longer a flag in the NFL, but that doesn't mean you can get careless with it, especially as a former MVP QB.

Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday, a step in the right direction. He is expected to play on Sunday, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Lamar Jackson's health has held up quite well over the years as a dual-threat QB, but he surely won't be flipping into the endzone any time soon.

Without Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens wouldn't stand a chance against the Denver Broncos. Denver have eight sacks on the season and have allowed just 26 points and 665 total yards. Granted their opponents are 0-9 on the season, but their defense is still very good.

Also Read

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Ravens first-round pick Rashod Bateman moved around well in his first practice since groin surgery a month ago Ravens first-round pick Rashod Bateman moved around well in his first practice since groin surgery a month ago https://t.co/imDdliW5cn

The good news is that both Rashod Bateman and Myles Boykin have been activated off IR, which will help with the passing game inconsistencies. RB Ty'Son Williams has tapered off a bit, so Jackson's presence should help the run game as well. When it comes to fantasy football, he's the QB9 and should be a QB1 for Week 4 if he is indeed playing. The Ravens have the edge in the spread at -1, which is closer than anticipated. It could end up being a low-scoring game and not come close to the over/under of 44.5 points. When Lamar Jackson is on the field, it's hard to count out Baltimore. The concern is whether he's 100%.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far