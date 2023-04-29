Is Roger Goodell's nephew Charlton adopted? NFL commissioner's family tree explored

Roger Goodell's personal life is rarely discussed in public, but the NFL commissioner does have a family member connected to football. Goodell has a nephew named Charlton, who happens to play for Jackson State as a defensive lineman. Charlton is the adopted son of Goodell’s younger brother.

The commissioner even made an appearance at one of the defensive lineman's games last December. He saw his nephew play in the Celebration Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Dome, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

During a conversation with former NFL player Emmanuel Acho in August 2020, Roger Goodell spoke about his nephew and what he faces as a black man in America:

“I don’t look at him as a Black nephew, I look at him as my nephew. He’s named after my father, Charlie Goodell. It’s my youngest brother and he actually has adopted two other kids. I just look at him as my nephew.

“So I didn’t think about does he have that fear when he’s walking out and does he really think that he’s in danger every time he walks outside of the building.”

The longtime commissioner of the NFL has been trying to push for the league to have a minority owner but to no avail. When the Denver Broncos were available for sale, Goodell advised media mogul Byron Allen to put in a bid to buy the team. Walmart heir Rob Walton and his group won the bid with a price tag of $4.5 billion.

In 2019, Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached Allen about bidding for an NFL franchise. However, Goodell is dealing with a lawsuit filed by former NFL head coach Brian Flores, claiming that racism runs rampant within the league.

Could Roger Goodell's nephew play in the NFL?

Charlton will be eligible for the NFL draft following his junior season. He finished his sophomore season with Jackson State but hasn't seen much action on the football field.

He was redshirted by then-Tigers head coach Deion Sanders in his freshman season. Roger Goodell's nephew has 16 yards in his college career, which came last season.

