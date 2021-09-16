Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season in a game against the Chicago Bears. After undergoing surgery to repair his torn ACL, Barkley used the entire offseason to rehab and recover from being ready for Week 1.

Barkley didn't play in any preseason games for the New York Giants, but he did play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos last week. Now the Giants are gearing up for a divisional matchup against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Giants RB Saquon Barkley will play today vs. the #Broncos , fully cleared by doctors following a strong week, sources say. That said, Barkley — recovering from a torn ACL — will be eased in and used sparingly. He’ll get snaps, but the team won’t put him at risk so early. #Giants RB Saquon Barkley will play today vs. the #Broncos, fully cleared by doctors following a strong week, sources say. That said, Barkley — recovering from a torn ACL — will be eased in and used sparingly. He’ll get snaps, but the team won’t put him at risk so early.

Will Giants RB Saquon Barkley start against Washington on Thursday night?

Saquon Barkley's Week 1 performance against the Denver Broncos left a lot to be desired. A running back coming off an ACL injury shouldn't take off right out of the gates. But his ten attempts for just 26 yards, averaging about 2.5 yards a carry, weren't what many were expecting from the star running back.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan It’s official. Saquon Barkley was medically cleared, per source. He is expected to return Sunday for the season opener against the Broncos. Tore his knee in Week 2 of last season. Back 11+ months later. It’s official. Saquon Barkley was medically cleared, per source. He is expected to return Sunday for the season opener against the Broncos. Tore his knee in Week 2 of last season. Back 11+ months later.

Now, heading into Week 2 on Thursday night, Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable. The chances of Barkley playing in Week 2 are high, though, considering he already took the field last week. But there is a chance that the Giants could still be cautious with their 24-year-old running back, especially as the first two games of the NFL 2021 season are just five days apart.

In comparison, quarterback Daniel Jones rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Broncos. That essentially means the Giants are looking to keep the ground game going, but are not overusing Barkley in the process.

Since being drafted by the New York Giants with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Saquon Barkley has been a key part of the team's offense. Barkley rushed for 1,000 yards in both 2018 and 2019, so his absence was clear last season when he was injured. When Saquon Barkley is at 100% and the Giants feel that they can get him more carries and production, the team's offense could get even better and more versatile.

When declaring Saquon Barkley as questionable against Washington, the New York Giants also listed other key players as officially out for Week 2. Linebacker Cam Brown is out with a hamstring injury. Tight end Evan Engram is out with a calf injury, while guard Shane Lemieux is out with a knee injury.

