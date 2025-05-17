“IS THAT A BOAT”: Vikings fans get flashbacks of infamous Giants boat trip on Jordan Addison’s latest IG post

Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison put the fanbase in a state of worry after his most recent offseason adventure. On his Instagram story on Thursday, the wide receiver shared a photo of himself on a boat trip with his Vikings teammates Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson.

This photo gave fans scary flashbacks to the 'boat curse' that the New York Giants suffered. It was an infamous photo taken in January 2017 that showed former Giants players like Victor Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr. posing on a boat before their Wildcard Playoff Game against the Packers.

Fans took to the comments to share their concerns for the Vikings after Jordan Addison's picture.

"IS THAT A BOAT," one fan commented.

"Wait F*********CCCCKKKK THE BOAT CURSE!!!," another fan stated.

"Lord let them be breaking boat curses," this fan said.

The Giants incident was dubbed the 'Giants Loveboat' by many. Since that photo, the team's performance has been underwhelming over the past few years. After losing to the Packers in the playoffs, the Giants made it to the postseason only once (the 2022 campaign). Last season, they finished with a disappointing 3-14 record.

"Honestly you'd think the Vikings would know better than to post pics from the boat party...," another fan wrote.

"BOAT PIC CURSE INCOMING HAHAHAHAHA," this fan commented.

"Loveboat II?," one fan said.

The infamous 'Loveboat' photo received widespread criticism. Fans condemned the players for partying before one of their biggest games of the season. Now, it looks like the Vikings fanbase is worried that they might share the same fate after Jordan Addison's post.

Jordan Addison's legal issue gets update ahead of 2025 season

In July 2024, the wide receiver was arrested in California on DUI charges. The case is still ongoing, with a final decision pending. On Wednesday, ESPN's Kevin Seifert provided an update on Addison's trial.

According to a tweet he shared on X, the wide receiver will face a jury trial on June 16 after pleading not guilty in December 2024.

"Vikings WR Jordan Addison has a jury trial scheduled for June 16 in Superior Court of California, per online records, in connection to his July 2024 citation for DUI," Seifert wrote. "He pleaded not guilty in December. A pre-trial conference hearing was held Monday."

If found guilty, Addison might be jailed for six months apart from paying fines. However, regardless of the outcome, he might end up receiving a suspension from the NFL for a few games during the 2025 season.

