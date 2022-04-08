"Let's just stop the noise" - NFL analyst believes Colin Kaepernick deserves a chance in the league

The NFL has been dancing around Colin Kaepernick for weeks now with speculation being whether a team will finally sign him.

NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson thinks the league needs to stop playing games and give Colin Kaepernick another chance.

"Yeah, I think it's different now. No, I honestly think it'll be a little bit different. I know we've said this before in the past, but I think now, given the fact that everything that we dealt with over the last several years, it's kind of ... it's there, but it's not the same as it was when he first wanted to make that comeback. I think noise has quieted down a little bit. People are a little more optimistic, so to speak.

Johnson even credited Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for helping Colin Kaepernick get another look by NFL teams.

"You see, coach Harbaugh has invited him to speak to the Michigan team, be a part of the Michigan team, be a part of their practice. Several years ago, that would have not been the case. So now you can tell that coach Harbaugh is even stepping up to the plate to open up the door to let everybody know that this kid can still play. I don't want to call him a kid. But this player can still play and get things done. I think he can still play, watching him zip the ball around on the field. I know those only are little clips and highlights. But I can tell he can play in the NFL. Look, man. Yeah, some of them other dudes that's out there. Like stop, let's just stop the noise."

Kaepernick has worked out for several NFL teams, but no one has yet to pull the trigger and bring him back to the league.

Why teams may be scared to sign Colin Kaepernick?

Michigan Spring Game

Despite Kaepernick working out and getting praise from Harbaugh, the reason why he hasn't been signed yet is that the NFL and its owners are scared.

First of all, they are scared of losing fans. Despite having support from numerous fans around the the country, many season ticket holders are not fans of Kaepernick. Owners fear some fans may stop going to games if he is signed.

Another fear is the loss of advertisers. Some advertisers may drop a team if they sign the controversial quarterback. If the NFL is willing to give chances to players like Deshaun Watson, who is still under investigation for sexual assault, then why not Colin Kaepernick?

🦁 Brad Holmes Serving Honolulu Blue Koolaid 🦁 @DumasMike If Deshaun Watson deserves a 2nd chance Colin Kaepernick deserves the 2nd chance fight me on it... If Deshaun Watson deserves a 2nd chance Colin Kaepernick deserves the 2nd chance fight me on it...

From the looks and sounds of it, he can still play. Also, the league needs to do some kind of damage control because it is taking a hit because of all these pending discrimination lawsuits.

If the league wants to show more diversity, they can start with getting a team to sign Colin Kaepernick.

