NFL Rumors: Mike Florio claims Colin Kaepernick could've been QB coach for NFC team in 2022

Colin Kaepernick is still without an NFL team. Having not been sighted in the league since 2016 after he kneeled during the national anthem in protest against racial injustice and police brutality, the former 49ers star has been out of work.

But according to NFL insider Mike Florio, Kaepernick apparently had the potential to be back in the league, not as a player, but as a coach. Jim Harbaugh has long been an advocate for Kaepernick and was in the running for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching position.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



@BigTenNetwork Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game. Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.📹 @BigTenNetwork https://t.co/y9pvu3iGZC

It was thought that the former 49ers quarterback could come in and be the Vikings quarterback coach if Harbaugh was hired, according to Florio, although nothing was ever mentioned about it in Harbaugh's head coach interview, according to a piece for Pro Football Talk from Florio.

Kaepernick has posted his workout videos all over his social media channels in the hope that a team will come calling. His latest was with former head coach Jim Harbaugh, who gave the 35-year-old the opportunity to workout at halftime during Michigan's spring game over the weekend.

Ben Meiselas @meiselasb If you watch one thing today, make it this interview with Colin Kaepernick following his successful Spring Game half-time workout with Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in front of fans and NFL scouts



If you watch one thing today, make it this interview with Colin Kaepernick following his successful Spring Game half-time workout with Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in front of fans and NFL scouts https://t.co/zSlJXvkBjQ

Given his history as a player that saw him go to NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance, Kaepernick could be more than useful as a quarterbacks coach, should he choose to go down that path.

Judging by his recent workouts, it is clear that the 35-year-old still has the ambition and drive to play in the NFL again. But there could be a different avenue for him to pursue should he like the idea of becoming a coach.

Which teams could use Kaepernick and his talents?

San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

The Seattle Seahawks emerged as a potential suitor for the free agent quarterback after the franchise traded away Russell Wilson to Denver. However, head coach Pete Carroll distanced himself from the 35-year-old.

Carolina has made it known that they are unhappy with their current quarterback situation with Sam Darnold and were mentioned as a possible destination for the free-agent quarterback.

The New Orleans Saints could do with a quarterback. With question marks surrounding Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill as the starters, the 35-year-old could be a valuable back-up/starter for the NFC team.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not the former 49ers star will get another opportunity in the league. He is leaving no stone unturned in an attempt to get back. All he needs is for a team to take a chance and sign him.

While it seems unlikely at this stage, the 35-year-old is still working hard, so he will be prepared should a team come calling.

Edited by Windy Goodloe