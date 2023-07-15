Is Tom Brady returning to NFL? 3 teams that can afford unsettling current QB1 for 7x Super Bowl champ

Tom Brady continues to be linked with teams that need a quarterback. After all, struggling offenses can benefit from a leader who has won seven Super Bowls, the last of which came just three seasons ago.

His numbers from the 2022 season don’t indicate a play-caller who is washed up. He still had 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and a 66.8 completion percentage for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The year before, Brady finished second in the NFL Most Valuable Player voting after tallying 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

But with training camps just days away, teams have already signed players who will be fighting for a spot in their 53-man final roster.

However, some teams could accommodate Tom Brady based on their cap space and the need to improve their quarterback depth chart.

They could bring in the three-time NFL MVP to elevate the competition for their current rotation at the game’s most crucial position.

For how much will Tom Brady sign?

If Brady returns, he won’t sign for anything cheap. It’s not that he has been the highest-paid quarterback throughout his 22-year career. Hence, it’s easy to rule out that he might not be looking for a $50 million-a-year deal like what Aaron Rodgers has.

Throughout his legendary career, the former Michigan standout understood they needed additional money to re-sign players at other positions. He won’t change course now, especially after earning close to $333 million from playing football.

Therefore, it’s safe to predict that Brady will consider returning for a contract worth at least $15 million. He agreed to that amount when the Buccaneers restructured his extension last season.

Establishing this scenario reduces the list of teams he could consider.

3. New England Patriots

Why not? It would be fitting for Tom Brady to suit up again for the squad where he became an NFL legend and future Hall of Famer.

Returning to the numbers, the Patriots have $17.7 million of cap space leading into training camp.

Likewise, it’s still uncertain if Mac Jones is the answer at quarterback. Jones regressed in his sophomore NFL year with 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Signing Tom Brady should light a fire under Jones, making him perform better. Otherwise, Patriots fans can drum up nostalgia as they witness their long-time leader taking snaps for one more season.

2. Indianapolis Colts

Joining the Colts will make much sense for Brady. First, they have a $25.1 million cap space, enough to meet the monetary value he seeks.

Second, he could be a mentor to Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson, who is widely regarded as their future franchise quarterback.

Third, the Colts have talented players on offense like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and rookie Josh Downs.

Fourth, Indianapolis has a solid offensive line led by Quenton Nelson, who yearns for a bounce-back season after surrendering five sacks in 2022.

Fifth, they have stars like Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Shaquille Leonard, and Kenny Moore II on defense.

Finally, the AFC South is wide open, with the Jacksonville Jaguars winning the division last year at 9-8. Adding Tom Brady can change Indianapolis’ fortunes for the better.

1. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers also check many boxes that will appeal to Brady. They have $26.5 million in cap space, and Brady can serve as a sensei to Bryce Young.

Yes, Andy Dalton is already on the roster, but who wouldn’t want to have the six-time All-Pro over the three-time Pro Bowler from TCU?

Brady can also work with an offense featuring Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., Hayden Hurst, and Miles Sanders. Likewise, switching to a division rival provides a fantastic side story. After tormenting Carolina since 2020, why not join them and hopefully break their five-year playoff drought?

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won the 2022 NFC South division title with an 8-9 record. The Panthers were not far behind, and his presence could flip the narrative in Carolina’s favor.

