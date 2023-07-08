NFL analyst pinpoints Mac Jones’ ”best-kept secret” heading into 2023

Mac Jones was put through the ringer in 2022, setting up a climactic season in 2023. However, one analyst believes he has at least one more trick up his sleeve in the form of his running back. Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire underlined why Rhamondre Stevenson could light up defenses in 2023. Here's how he put it:

"The best-kept secret in New England is out after Stevenson racked up 1,040 yards and five touchdowns last season. However, the main stat people should be paying attention to is the 210 carries. Stevenson can run, catch and block."

He went on, predicting the possibility of taking over the league this season:

"With there being no Damien Harris to share the load with in 2023 and James Robinson no longer being on the roster, a breakout season of epic proportions could be in store for the former Oklahoma standout."

The Patriots typically don't rely on bellcow backs, as Bill Belichick usually prefers to have a committee style. However, he's taken several detours from his normal pattern of doing things since Tom Brady left the team.

Rhamondre Stevenson's breakout sets stage for unintended consequences

Rhamondre Stevenson at New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

From the Matt Patricia experiment last season to going on an expensive shopping spree a couple of offseasons ago, changing away from a committee-style attack wouldn't be the most shocking of changes. Of course, some may argue that with Bill O'Brien on the staff as the offensive coordinator, the head coach won't have too much say in this area.

Ben Volin @BenVolin Picture isn’t captioned, but seems possible/likely it was taken at Robert Kraft’s party in The Hamptons last weekend (played by Dave Matthews).



Mac Jones may have a lot to prove with Belichick and the fans, but he’s certainly in tight with the owner. Picture isn’t captioned, but seems possible/likely it was taken at Robert Kraft’s party in The Hamptons last weekend (played by Dave Matthews). Mac Jones may have a lot to prove with Belichick and the fans, but he’s certainly in tight with the owner. https://t.co/RI2Nn7XQjx

However, if the head coach actively decides he wants to manage the carries of the backs, O'Brien cannot decline. That said, such a move by Belichick would run the risk of rubbing the former head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans the wrong way.

"Put up or shut up" time for Mac Jones

Mac Jones at New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

With all of that said, Mac Jones isn't focused on the power struggle between his coach and his coach's boss. It is simply his job to run the offense as it is given to him and attempt to bounce back from a difficult sophomore season in the NFL. Last season, Jones (barely, some would argue) held off backup quarterback Bailey Zappe after an injury led him astray.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe



Here’s my Former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones enter important 2023 seasons for the Dolphins & Patriots respectively.Here’s my @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess breakdown of where they rank in terms of AFC East QB pressure…. How would you rank these passers? Former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones enter important 2023 seasons for the Dolphins & Patriots respectively. Here’s my @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess breakdown of where they rank in terms of AFC East QB pressure…. How would you rank these passers? https://t.co/fXHULkMRzC

With Matt Patricia no longer calling plays for him and apparently a running game fit to burst, one would think the onus would be squarely on Jones' shoulders should things go awry this season.

