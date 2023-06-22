Is Tyreek Hill being sued? Miami-Dade Police provides update in Dolphins WR's alleged assault case

Yes, Tyreek Hill is being sued. The Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver got into hot water recently, and it's only getting murkier.

New details of the alleged assault involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reveal that the victim has decided to press charges, Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed Wednesday.

In this article, we examine what allegedly happened in Haulover Park and why Hill might face a court date shortly. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

Although the incident report released by Miami-Dade Police Department does not name Hill or the alleged victim, officers described the incident as an argument that turned physical.

Police said on Sunday that the alleged victim, who works for Kelly Fishing Fleet, was working on a charter boat at the marina in Haulover Park when he noticed two women on a fishing charter without permission.

Police said that the alleged victim told them that while he was telling the women to get off, an argument broke out between employees and the group on the boat. According to the incident report, an unidentified person slapped the victim on the neck, presumably Tyreek Hill.

Police said that the person then ran towards the victim but was restrained. The incident report claims that the incident was captured on surveillance video, but the footage has not been released as the story is developing.

Tyreek Hill's legal issues

This is not Tyreek Hill's first run-in with the law; it's not even his second. The Super Bowl winner was arrested in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on December 12, 2014, due to complaints of assault of his then 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal. The case was so massive that Hill was removed permanently from the Oklahoma State University football team after the charges.

Eventually, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery through strangulation and was sentenced to three years of probation, a year-long batterer's program and an anger-management course, and was required to undergo a domestic-abuse evaluation. He and Espinal stuck together following the sentencing, and she later gave birth to Hill's first son.

Nearly five years later, in March 2019, Hill was investigated for alleged battery after an issue in which his three-year-old son suffered a broken arm. Due to that, his son was placed into care of child services temporarily. The situation was drawn out, as Hill and his fiancee exchanged accusations of domestic violence after their son's injury.

The NFL later said that they have always had the full audio of the recording and that Hill will not be suspended. They also added that zero evidence was found that Hill had violated the league's personal conduct policy.

The matter eventually lingered in the court of public opinion, but nothing arose. Since then, Hill has avoided trouble before the Haulover Park debacle. It remains to be seen how the NFL handles a matter associated with one of their best players.

Poll : 0 votes