Is USFL getting more revenue than Dwayne Johnson's XFL? Exploring numbers after big weekend

The USFL and XFL will always be compared, as they're the little brothers of the National Football League. The United States Football League and the XFL are spring football leagues and have significantly less pull than the NFL. However, they still need to make decent money for their efforts.

The Fox-owned United States Football League completed their first round of fixtures over the weekend. So, it would be a decent time to analyze whether they can compete with Dwayne Johnson's XFL in terms of revenue. So without further ado, let's compare two of American football's biggest competitions.

While the USFL has yet to announce its official revenue following a big opening weekend, it's unlikely it can compete with the XFL. First off, the XFL is known to rack in more expenditure, as Johnson's league racked up $20 million in 2020, which was a partial season. In comparison, the United States Football League is known to make just about $7.5 million per year since its inception.

Furthermore, the average player salary in the XFL is $5,000 per week plus a $1,000 bonus per win. That's marginally less than the $5,350 per week USFL players make, even though their winning bonus is $850 per win.

Last but not least, the XFL has more prominent broadcasting brands behind them, such as ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and FX, while the United States Football League is backed by Fox, FS1, NBC, Peacock and USA.

We would know whether the USFL is getting more revenue than the XFL when both leagues' ongoing seasons end. The numbers could be better analyzed when all the figures are in.

What's the difference between 2023 USFL and XFL?

There are three significant differences between the USFL and XFL. They're as follows:

#1 Rules

The United States Football League is closer to the NFL, as it uses a hybrid system that involves aspects of the NFL and College Football. The only real difference between both leagues is that the rules regarding stopping the clock are slightly different.

Meanwhile, the XFL doesn't shy away from switching up the rules. Teams can attempt a simple onside kick any time during the game or a fourth and 15 conversions from their 25-yard line in the fourth quarter.

#2 Budget

It was reported that the United States Football League has a budget of $150 million for the next three years, financed by its lead broadcaster, Fox Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the XFL was just last year purchased for $15 million by an ownership group led by Dwayne Johnson.

#3 Background

The United States Football League was founded in 1982 and operated for three years before going on a long hiatus.

Meanwhile, the XFL was initially founded in 2001 by Vince McMahon. Unfortunately, it only lasted one year before going on a long break as well. It returned in 2020 but closed early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, Dwayne Johnson and his co-owners brought back the league and made it a success story during the 2023 iteration.

