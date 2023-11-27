Is Zach Cunningham related to Randall Cunningham? Exploring Eagles LB's family

No, Zach Cunningham and Randall Cunningham are not related. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham and former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham merely share the same surname and are part of Eagles lore.

There are numerous familial relationships in the National Football League, but Zach and Randall Cunningham aren't one of them.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Zach Cunningham's NFL career

Zach Cunningham spent his college career at Vanderbilt University, and, on graduation, was seen as an early day-two Draft prospect.

Cunningham was good enough to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he completed all of the combine and positional drills. Eventually, he was drafted by the Houston Texans in round two of the 2017 Draft. He subsequently penned a four-year, $4.47 million contract with the Texans.

Zach Cunningham started well in Houston, ending his rookie year with a stat line of 90 combined tackles, six pass deflections and 1.5 sacks in 16 games. His second year was even better, as the Vanderbilt alum finished with 107 tackles, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups and one pick.

Cunningham was getting better and better, as he had a career year in year three. The versatile linebacker ended his third year in the NFL with 142 total tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

This star-like performance was enough for the Texans to sign him on a four-year, $58 million contract extension with $23.5 million guaranteed. Unfortunately, things went downhill from there, as the former elite inside linebacker battled with injuries and disciplinary issues.

He was eventually waived by the Texans on Dec. 8, 2021. Since then, he has played for the Tennessee Titans and now features for losing Super Bowl LVII finalists Philadelphia Eagles.

Expand Tweet

Randall Cunningham's NFL legacy

Randall Cunningham is a college football legend and one of the better ball players of his era.

The four-time Pro Bowler was regarded as being one of the first true dual-threat QBs in the league. He parlayed that into some excellent feats in his lengthy football career. Cunningham played in the National Football League for 16 seasons, and most of them were as a starter.

The Santa Barbara alum played for four NFL franchises: the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. He was a league MVP, an Offensive Player of the Year, a Comeback Player of the Year and a multiple-time All-Pro selection, among others.

While Randall Cunningham is yet to earn a bust in Canton, his name is enshrined in the College Hall of Fame.