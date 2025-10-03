"It is an excuse": Troy Aikman doesn't mince words on Lamar Jackson-led Ravens being halted by injuries amid 1-3 start

Lamar Jackson has not had the best start to the season with the Baltimore Ravens. After a 1-3 record, the quarterback unfortunately ended up injuring his hamstring during last week's 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Thus, after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, there is an air of uncertainty about his availability for Week 5 against the Texans.On Thursday's episode of 'NFL on ESPN', Troy Aikman came forward to share his thoughts about Lamar Jackson and the Ravens this season. He highlighted how the team started with a season-opening loss to the Bills. Aikman also highlighted the team's injury concerns on the roster and how it affects their chances of success on the field.&quot;You know, they got off to a tough start,&quot; Aikman said. &quot;Obviously in Week 1 in the loss to Buffalo in a really tight game. That would have a been a great way to start the year against a conference rival. Since then, they've just haven't played real good football.&quot;&quot;I know the injuries, you lose your quarterback in addition to all of the other great players. Coaches will say hey that's no excuse, but it is an excuse. And you're not as good when you lose All Pro players like they're losing.&quot;&quot;But, we saw them against Detroit a couple of weeks ago before all of these injuries. ... And for whatever reason, they just haven't played up to the level that you expect from them, and then now with these injuries, its only gonna get that much tougher.&quot;In four games, Lamar Jackson has recorded 869 yards and 10 TDs passing, along with one rushing touchdown before his injury. When Ravens coach John Harbaugh was questioned about the quarterback's injury status, he responded with a pretty straightforward answer.&quot;How about I just don't say anything? That's what I should do,&quot; Harbaugh said. &quot;Why don't we just leave it alone? The injury report will be out on 4.&quot;Former NFL star Matt Hasselbeck shares his thoughts on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens after their Week 4 loss to the ChiefsAfter last week's loss to Andy Reid's team, the Ravens are now on a two-game losing streak. On Monday, on the 'Colin Cowherd' show, Matt Hasselbeck came forward to talk about Lamar Jackson's performance at Arrowhead Stadium.He highlighted how Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo was not afraid of facing the Ravens' offense. He also stated that Andy Reid's team does not view Jackson as a threat.&quot;I think there are some defensive coordinators who don't fear certain great players,&quot; Hasselbeck said. &quot;Lamar Jackson is no doubt a great player. But for whatever reason, Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs, I don't think they fear him like the rest of the league does.&quot;&quot;In fact, I would put Mike Tomlin and the Steelers in that boat too, those might be the only two. The rest of the league fears him. So this is a tough matchup for him.&quot;Will Lamar Jackson make a comeback for Week 5's showdown against the Texans? The game will be played on Oct. 5 at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.