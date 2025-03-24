“It is J.J. McCarthy's team” - NFL insider makes things clear on Vikings’ rumored interest in Ryan Tannehill

J.J. McCarthy will be the Vikings QB1 come the 2025 NFL season; at least, that's the understanding for now. This stands given the Vikings are not showing any interest in Aaron Rodgers, who was reportedly very keen on joining the Minnesota franchise.

On Monday, Pat McAfee posted a video on X, where NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussed the Vikings’ rumored interest in former Titans QB Ryan Tannehill. Rapoport said:

“It is J.J. McCarthy's team going forward. He's going to be the guy in OTAs, he's going to get the reps, and it did sound like in training camp last year, they thought he was excellent. Now, obviously, the knee injury kind of pulls him back a little bit, but you know, he did the full meniscus repair, generally that means full recovery and no issues going forward.

"The Tannehill conversations, which I didn't get the sense, it's not like conversations being like, ‘Alright, we'll offer you $20 million,’ and he's like, ‘I want $25 [million],’ like, that's not the conversation. If there was any conversation, it was more like, ’Alright, like, might you theoretically be available if we need you?’ Because Ryan Tannehill sat out all last year, right?"

Vikings with J.J. McCarthy vs. Aaron Rodgers

The Vikings clearly believe in J.J. McCarthy, having drafted him 10th overall in 2024 and giving him first-team reps. While his season-ending knee injury made him sit on the sidelines, the former Michigan QB is now healthy again.

His potential was strong enough for the Vikings to reportedly pass on adding Aaron Rodgers to their roster.

"Rodgers was no doubt intrigued by Minnesota," Jordan Schultz said on 'GoJo and Golic.' "At the same time, I strongly believe and have believed that Kevin O'Connell and that entire organization have been waiting for the opportunity to make J.J. the guy.

"They thought he could've been the guy Year 1. He has two knee surgeries, obviously, Sam Darnold ends up having a terrific season. We know that story. They believe [McCarthy] has all the tools. He's 22 years old. He's very raw. He's green. But he is healthy."

Schultz believed Minnesota has never fully considered Rodgers as its top choice and was always clear on J.J. McCarthy being the QB1.

