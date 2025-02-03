“It very much was in doubt”: NFL analyst makes feelings clear on Jalen Hurts’ 'confident' statement about Super Bowl

While the Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl for a second time in three seasons, their 2024 campaign wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Four games into the new campaign, it seemed like Jalen Hurts’ bold statement that they’d be back in the big game would be nothing more than an empty promise, as the Eagles were 2-2 at the time.

Not only was the team .500 but Hurts was struggling with six touchdowns and seven turnovers at that point.

On the FS1 show “Breakfast Ball,” Danny Parkins said there were plenty of questions surrounding the Eagles and Hurts in the early portion of this season.

"I like his confidence ... through 4 games, it was very much in doubt."

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' dominance following their 2-2 start

Coach Nick Sirianni’s crew and Jalen Hurts went 15-1 in their last 16 games, and on Sunday, they’ll be seeking their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Parkins said Hurts’ early season form was reminiscent of last season when the Eagles lost five of their final six games and were eliminated in the wild card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32-9).

In this season’s first four games, the Eagles looked anything but title contenders, but they’ve largely blown away their opponents ever since.

According to Parkins, over that stretch:

"They’ve been the best team in football."

During that run, Philly has a 10-1 touchdown-to-turnover ratio with a turnover differential of +27 while averaging over 30 points per game (30.1).

They’ve outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 220 points over that 16-week sample heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

From October onward, the Eagles were neck-and-neck with the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC.

The Eagles’ only defeat since Week 4 came at the hands of the Washington Commanders in Week 16 (36-33), a game that Hurts barely played, with backup Kenny Pickett featuring for three quarters.

In the NFC championship game, the Eagles blew away Washington by a final score of 55-23.

So far in the postseason, Hurts has yet to throw an interception, boasting a 69.6 completion percentage with three touchdown passes.

Two seasons ago, he set a Super Bowl record for rushing yards (70) and rushing touchdowns (3) by a quarterback, but his team went on to lose 38-35.

