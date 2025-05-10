"It is okay to have an average season": Ex-NFL WR claims Mike Tomlin would be content with Steelers without Aaron Rodgers

Former National Football League wide receiver James Jones believes that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would be fine with having an average season in 2025. While appearing on the popular show 'The Facility', Jones detailed his belief that the Steelers will be looking for their QB of the future in the 2026 NFL Draft, regardless of if free agent QB Aaron Rodgers signs with the team this year.

"Mike's good... Mike Tomlin has been in the playoffs every single year almost, and no losing seasons since he's been the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's totally fine. And to be honest with you, I think their plan is, even if Aaron Rodgers does not show up, it is okay to have an average season this year and get our quarterback of the future next year..."

Jones continued by making clear that Tomlin's job security is in no danger even if the Steelers have a terrible 2025 campaign.

"Either way, if he wins two games, if he wins 12 games, Mike Tomlin is safe as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you go when you get your quarterback of the future next year, and if Aaron Rodgers does come, then your team has a chance to compete, but he is not going anywhere."

Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers were being rumored to add to their current QB room using a high round draft pick, potentially to select either Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders. However, the franchise decided against using a high pick on a QB this year, instead using their sixth round, No. 185 overall pick on Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard.

What is the plan at QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Should the Steelers sign Rodgers this offseason, it appears as though he would be the one to lead the team in 2025. Following that, there is an expectation that the team would focus on selecting their long-term QB of the future in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Should Rodgers not sign with Pittsburgh this offseason, the current QB's on the roster are Mason Rudolph, Howard, and Skylar Thompson, a room that frankly does not inspire too much confidence for success next season.

Only time will tell what the Steelers do at QB in 2025, however, it is evident that Jones thinks that Tomlin's job is safe no matter the result next year.

