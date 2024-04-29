"It was a PR move": Skip Bayless spits fire at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' decision on Ezekiel Elliott return

Ezekiel Elliott will be seen at AT&T Stadium once again. After spending one year with the New England Patriots, Zeke is returning to the Dallas Cowboys. However, NFL analyst Skip Bayless warns the Cowboys Nation of this move.

Zeke was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round at the 2016 NFL Draft. It didn’t take long for the running back to become a fan favorite.

Skip Bayless like the rest of the world, reacted to this news. Whereas the Cowboys fans had a mixed reception to this news, Bayless on his show ‘Undisputed’ gave them a harsh reality check.

“Clearly Jerry Jones and company announced this today to try to ease the pain over his not being able to land a single running back in the seven rounds of the draft," Bayless said to his co-hosts. "So it was a PR move to placate Cowboy Nation. Zekke’s back.”

The Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ approach this season, including the recently concluded 2024 NFL Draft, has been controversial. In a move that feels nostalgic at best, the 28-year-old has been brought back to a position in which only youngsters thrive.

Skip Bayless looks at the record of Ezekiel Elliott

Apart from dashing out at the signing of Ezekiel Elliott on Jerry Jones and the front office, Bayless digs into Zeke’s record as well. Proving to the fans that Zeke is well past his prime.

“Would you believe that Zeke Elliott, in his eight NFL seasons has gone down in yards per game every single season that's hard to do, but he's done it," Bayless said. "And he hit bottom in New England last year, where he averaged 38 yards per game.”

The best part would be Zeke being employed in a bit of a role this season with the Cowboys. The deal reportedly signed between the parties is only for one year.