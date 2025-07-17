 "It probably will be my only chance” – Justin Jefferson eyes Olympic gold medal in 2028 as Vikings star jumps on flag football hype train

As the world counts down to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is setting his sights on a dream. He aims to chase gold not in track, basketball or traditional football, but in flag football.

Jefferson is among the first active NFL players to publicly express serious interest in joining Team USA for the Olympic debut of flag football.

While 2028 might feel distant, Jefferson understands the physical toll the NFL demands. He's already aware that his peak years are limited.

"If everything goes well and everything goes right for me, of course, I would love to be a part of that team to compete for a gold medal," Jefferson said on Thursday, via Jason Fitz of Yahoo Sports.

"That's always been a dream and something that I've always wanted to accomplish, standing on that stage and getting that gold medal. To be an Olympian, that's something I've always dreamt of, but football was never in the Olympics. Now we finally have a chance, and it probably will be my only chance that I can get, so I feel like, why not?"

Jefferson serves as a global flag ambassador for the NFL.

Justin Jefferson connects Olympic dreams to childhood sports memories

Justin Jefferson has long harbored Olympic aspirations.

"Just to think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream, just reverting back to being a kid and watching the track and field meets, watching basketball win the gold medal," Jefferson said in May, via ESPN.

"That's something that as a kid I always wanted to be a part of, but football wasn't global. So now that we're expanding the game and we're going more global, it's pretty cool."

That reality took shape in May when NFL owners unanimously voted to allow players to participate in Olympic flag football. Jefferson marked the occasion by dancing his signature “Olympic Griddy” as he stepped away from the podium at the league’s spring meetings

Jefferson's resume speaks for itself. In 2024, he posted 1,533 receiving yards, 103 receptions and 10 touchdowns. However, his interest in flag football isn’t theoretical. Jefferson took part in the Pro Bowl Games' flag football showcase and found the experience surprisingly refreshing.

The NFL and Olympic organizers still need to iron out logistical details, from insurance coverage to international eligibility rules. But according to NFL exec Peter O’Reilly, the league is optimistic. He noted that flag football events could occur during the first week of the Olympics. This would allow players to have enough time to return to training camp without disrupting the NFL calendar.

