"It’s so beautiful" - LeBron James left in awe over Tom Brady's performance against Falcons

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are all-time talents in their respective leagues. At six foot eight inches and 250 lbs., James is built like an NFL player in every way, and last year and during the NBA lockout in 2011, it could have been a reality. In an appearance on ManningCast, the Monday Night Football alternative with brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, the four-time NBA MVP disclosed that the two teams offered him a contract. He told the Manning Brothers on the Week Three telecast:

“[Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones offered me a contract. Also [Seahawks coach] Pete Carroll did as well in Seattle during our lockout time.”

What most fans may not know about the 17-time NBA All-Star is that James had a great football career at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. He was a first-team all-state wide receiver, playing in his sophomore and junior years. In his two-year high school football career, James had 103 catches, 2,065 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

LeBron James @KingJames I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful

It became clear why Jerry Jones and Pete Carroll wanted to sign the NBA star. However, in an alternate universe, if he did decide to sign with the Dallas Cowboys or Seattle Seahawks, James might have faced Brady. Yet that didn't stop James from watching his greatness from afar as he did versus the Atlanta Falcons.

James compliments Brady's performance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

In the second quarter of the Buccaneers game versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, Tom Brady engineered a 12 play, 85-yard drive that took three minutes and 45 seconds. On that drive, the 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback went five of seven for 67 yards, ending with a 27-yard touchdown to tight end Rob Gronkowski to go up 20-10. James was so impressed that he tweeted that he could watch Brady engineer an offense, saying:

“It’s so beautiful”

It is always a great time to see greatness acknowledging greatness and this is a great example of King James and the GOAT. Like James, we are all in awe of Brady and can still lead a team at age 44 with such poise. It was a beautiful thing to watch, no matter if you love Brady or not.

Chase @ExcIuslves If my kid doesn't think Tom Brady and Lebron James are the best to ever do it they're grounded. Idc even if someone ends up being better than them I will be that delusional old head who wont be told otherwise 🤣🤣🤣🤣

