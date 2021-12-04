"He has had a tough few days" - Frank Vogel talks about LeBron James' COVID scare and its consequences, as the LA Lakers' superstar's patchy season continues

LeBron James is not having the greatest of seasons as the four time NBA champion has missed a number of games this season due to injuries. Frank Vogel has heaped praise on LeBron for all of his efforts during these tough times. The LA Lakers have suffered this season in the absence of the King. However, a lot of their troubles are also associated with their defensive leakiness.

The Purple and Gold have played a total of 24 games, and LeBron has only featured in 12 of them. After missing out on weeks of action due to an abdominal injury, the Lakers star returned to action but was suspended after his incident with Isaiah Stewart. He played three games after that and was then ruled out due to Health and Safety Protocols.

LeBron was expected to miss up to 10 days of action, but after submitting several negative tests, he was permitted to play. Speaking about the adversities that LeBron had to play through this season, Frank Vogel said:

"It's tough, you know, he's had a tough few days and there's no other way to put it. You know, you fly out to California, get ready to compete and build some momentum with the team and then he said he can't play and fly back without the team. You know, you're not allowed to be with the team on the next day. All of a sudden you're cleared and you get back into it, so I commend him for playing a really good basketball game. He didn't shoot it that well, you know hos numbers weren't great percentage wise, but I thought he was great competing with all he's been through in the last couple of days."

LeBron James scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the LA Lakers' 119-115 loss to the Clippers. He had an extremely poor night of shooting as he went 9-23 from the field and shot 25% from the three-point range.

Can the LA Lakers win the championship with LeBron James missing out on games?

The LA Lakers made some big moves in the offseason as they recruited stars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard to the team. It had all the looks of a championship-winning team, however, as the games went by, the team has started showing a lot of reasons for the fans to be worried.

With LeBron James missing games, the Lakers have not been able to perform well in the clutch. At the age of 36, there's still a lot he can offer to the team.

Although the Lakers have Westbrook and AD, LeBron remains a vital cog in the team. His court vision and ability to nail down tough shots is what has made him one of the toughest players. With him playing fewer games, opponents have found it easier to defeat the Lakers.

The Lakers currently have a 12-12 record this season. They still have a total of 58 games to play and considering the talent in the team, there is no doubt that the Lakers are more than capable of thriving in these games.

The Purple and Gold have all the resources to succeed and finish the regular season in the Top 4. However, come the playoffs they will need the experience and service of LeBron as he thrives under those situations.

