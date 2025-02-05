"It's hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes": Jayden Daniels picks sides in Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl clash

Jayden Daniels appears to be leaning towards picking the Kansas City Chiefs in their upcoming Super Bowl 2025 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders quarterback appeared on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco's show, "Nightcap." The rookie sensation was asked for his thoughts on the matchup. While Daniels praised the Eagles—his division rivals—for their stacked roster and 2024 success, he found it hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes.

"I think it's going to come down whoever got the ball last. So it's hard to bet against Pat, man, especially he's been here," Daniels said. "But I think it's who could create more turnovers, who can create more negative plays on the side of the ball, and I think it's gonna come down to the end."

"So for me, I think it's hard to bet against Pat. I can't say, you know, rightfully so. I love playing the Eagles, they're in the division, but I think it's hard to bet against Pat," he added.

This is quite a statement from Jayden Daniels, who is very familiar with this Eagles team after having played them three times this season. In the initial clash, Daniels and the Commanders lost to the Eagles 26-18 in November. They avenged that defeat in December with a 36-33 victory over Philadelphia.

Finally, the two division rivals faced off again in a third meeting, this time for the NFC Conference title. The Eagles thwarted the Daniels-led Commanders 55-23.

Jayden Daniels hopes to build off historic 2024 rookie campaign.

Jayden Daniels was the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and would go on to start all 17 games for Washington this season. It was a historic rookie season for the 24-year-old out of LSU, who passed for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

Jayden Daniels had a breakout rookie season for the Washington Commanders. (Credits: IMAGN)

He led the Commanders to a 12-5 record, an outcome nobody could have predicted before the season began, and a deep playoff run. Daniels and the Commanders reached the doorstep of Super Bowl 2025, meeting the Eagles in the NFC Conference Championship game. Of course, it was a lopsided victory for Philadelphia, who sent Washington home when it was all said and done.

Now, all eyes will be on the Commanders' offseason and what General Manager Adam Peters has in store for the club to build on an awe-inspiring year.

