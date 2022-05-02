"It’s hard, but it’s true; sad, but fair" - Shannon Sharpe isn't surprised why Baker Mayfield is unwanted by NFL teams

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was on the trade block before the 2022 NFL Draft, and is still in the same position afterwards.

Many quarterback-needy teams seem to have addressed those needs in the draft. Consequently, it is worth wondering about what will happen to the disgruntled Browns backup quarterback.

Shannon Sharpe spoke recently on Undisputed and talked about how no teams are interested in trading for Mayfield. Sharpe said:

“Nobody willing to trade a fifth-round pick? You won’t give up a fifth, sixth or seventh-rounder? Don’t nobody want [Baker Mayfield]. It’s hard, but it’s true. Sad, but fair.”

There were rumors that Mayfield could have potentially been traded to the Carolina Panthers but that failed to materialize. The Panthers drafted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Coral in the third round and it is unclear whether or not they'll pursue a Mayfield trade going forward.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6.

Baker Mayfield’s antics and regression could be why teams haven't shown interest in signing him

Rose Bowl Game - Oklahoma v Georgia

Ever since his college days, Baker Mayfield has had bad attitude and leadership issues, and these could now cost him an exit from the league. Similar to Johnny Manziel, Mayfield can be a distraction and does not display the best leadership at times.

In college, he taunted Kansas after they refused to shake hands at the coin toss. Mayfield proceeded to grab his crotch and point in the direction of Kansas’ sideline.

This Day In Sports Clips @TDISportsClips November 18, 2017: Oklahoma 41 Kansas 3. The no handshake Baker Mayfield crotch grab game. November 18, 2017: Oklahoma 41 Kansas 3. The no handshake Baker Mayfield crotch grab game. https://t.co/9KYgL6ytzp

Another controversial incident in college saw him plant the Oklahoma Sooners flag on the Ohio State Buckeyes 50-yard line after their 31-16 road victory. Perhaps one of the most notable things he did in college was when he tried to run away from the police and got tackled. Mayfield was charged with public intoxication.

Baker Mayfield showed some spark during his rookie season as he went 6-7 as a starter. He completed 63.8% of his passes and had a career-high 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, finishing the season with a passer rating of 93.7.

In his second season, Mayfield won six games again but lost three more as a starter than the previous season, going 6-10. While he threw for the most yards in a single season of his career, he also turned the ball over more with 21 interceptions to 22 passing touchdowns.

In his third year, he led the Browns to the playoffs and picked up a victory over the Steelers in the wildcard round. That gave Cleveland their first playoff victory in over 25 years. He played poorly again last season, going 6-8 and playing the season with a hurt shoulder.

Due to his antics and regression, it's tough to see a team taking on the risk of signing Mayfield.

