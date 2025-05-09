“It sort of happened quickly”: Steelers GM Omar Khan opens up on George Pickens trade to Cowboys

George Pickens' trade to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday was one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason. The Alabama native was the 52nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers let go of Pickens in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

While Pickens proved himself on the field, he often faced the spotlight for the wrong reasons, whether getting in a brawl with Browns CB Greg Newsome last year or his off-field demeanor.

On Friday, Steelers general manager Omar Khan opened up on the behind-the-scenes action of the Pickens trade.

"I wouldn't use the word 'disappointment,'" Khan told Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko. "We had three years with George. We had some exciting times. The fresh start for both sides was the best thing."

He added:

"It sort of happened quickly. We had some people inquire during the draft, nothing that really made sense. The Cowboys reached out earlier this week, and they proposed something for us to think about. We had conversations internally. We also had conversations with George's agent, Dave (Mulugheta), who I have a good relationship with. We discussed where things had been with George, where they are, where things could go with George. This trade made sense for everyone."

Ex-Patriots safety backs George Pickens' decision to leave Steelers

Pickens has had an eventful career with the Steelers. Like GM Omar Khan, former New England Patriots safety turned analyst, Rodney Harrison, also believes the trade is the best decision for Pickens' career.

"Who, especially a young guy that wants the football, why would be want to be there?... He's not mature enough to handle the moment. ... I think that was the best move for the Steelers, to get rid of him, move on, and continue to pursue a new number two," Harrison said on Thursday's episode of Football Night in America. [14:40]

Pickens recorded 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in the 2023 season. He had 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 2024

