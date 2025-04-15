"J.J. McCarthy had done enough" - NFL insider weighs in on Vikings' QB situation amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

The J.J. McCarthy era is about to begin in Minneapolis, as the Minnesota Vikings prepare to welcome back their young quarterback from his devastating meniscal tear last preseason. And Albert Breer has more insight on why the organization is confident in his prospects.

Ad

In a Monday feature for Sports Illustrated, he wrote:

"McCarthy had done enough, at that point, to at least provoke discussion in the Minnesota building."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also released head coach Kevin O' Connell's following comments on seeing MacCarthy's promise gradually manifesting itself during camp - much to his and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's delight:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“His overall understanding of our offense, the comfort level, even in the reps, whether it was versus the No. 1 defense or in competitive situations in practice, you were starting to see him play faster but under control while still maintaining the principles that we’re coaching.”

Ad

Trending

This comes amidst recent reports that Aaron Rodgers had pitched himself joining the Vikings to both compete for one last shot at a Super Bowl title and mentor McCarthy, only to be rebuffed as the organization opted to give the sophomore "runway to seize the job".

Vikings meet with two of J.J. McCarthy's ex-Michigan teammates ahead of Draft

Defensive back is the top priority for the Vikings as the Draft looms. Stephon Gilmore's relapse into free agency has created a hole at one cornerback position, while Camryn Bynum's departure for the Indianapolis Colts a leaves safety spot beside returning veteran Harrison Smith open.

Ad

And for the former, they are eyeing Will Johnson, one of J.J. McCarthy's most important teammates at Michigan. Darren Wolfson, correspondent for ABC's Twin Cities affiliate KSTP, reported on Monday that secondary coach Daronte Jones observed the nine-interception stud during the Wolverines' pro day:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pro Football Focus' scouting report on him reads:

"(Johnson) has some of the quickest feet you will see. Though his limited long speed makes zone schemes his best fit, he can play press-man due to how quick he is to stop, start and change direction... His frame is leaner and lighter, but he still shows decent effort in run defense. Strength and tackling aren't his strong suits, though."

Ad

But as it turns out, the organization is also looking for more depth at running back despite extending one-time Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and trading for Jordan Mason. That same day, Ian Rapoport reported that they also hosted another former McCarthy teammate in Kalel Mullings, who exploded for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024 after playing linebacker in his first three seasons.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More