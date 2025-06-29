J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas shares first glimpses of her baby shower 36 days after announcing pregnancy

While Minnesota Vikings fans count down to J.J. McCarthy’s first NFL snap, his fiancée Katya Kuropas is already savoring a different kind of kickoff. On Sunday, Kuropas gave the NFL world a look inside her baby shower, sharing moments from the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Ad

She reposted photos and videos captured by friends and relatives who gathered to mark the occasion.

One of the images featured Kuropas posing beside a friend, while a clothesline of tiny baby onesies served as a festive backdrop. Another story displayed stacks of wrapped gifts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas's IG Stories

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The shower comes 36 days after Kuropas and the Vikings quarterback announced they were expecting their first child.

Ad

Trending

On May 22, they revealed in an Instagram post that they are preparing to welcome a son this September.

In that announcement, they wrote: "The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn't be happier."

September arrival coincides with J.J. McCarthy’s NFL debut

NFL: Minnesota Vikings Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The baby’s September due date adds an extra layer of anticipation as J.J. McCarthy prepares to make his NFL debut. Minnesota opens its 2025 regular season on September 8 against the Chicago Bears, only days after the league kicks off with the Eagles facing the Cowboys.

Ad

McCarthy missed last season due to a meniscus tear sustained in the preseason. That injury sidelined him throughout his rookie campaign, clearing the way for Sam Darnold to handle the starting duties.

“Overall I feel 110% because I feel better than when I got hurt eight months ago,” McCarthy told ESPN in April.

Meanwhile, McCarthy's fiancée keeps sharing pregnancy updates on social media. On June 2, she posted clips captioned, “half of me + half of you.” In response, McCarthy added a heartfelt comment, calling her “the best mama in the world.”

Though the Vikings haven't tabbed their Week 1 starter at quarterback, many around the league anticipate McCarthy claiming the position in training camp and preseason. As he looks to fulfill those expectations, he will also be preparing to step into fatherhood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More