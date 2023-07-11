J.J. Watt explains major gripe with Netflix’s Patrick Mahomes-starrer ‘Quarterback’

J.J. Watt and Patrick Mahomes have shared the limelight over the past half decade as opponents in terms of teams and in the field as offense vs. defense. As such, it doesn't come as too big of a shock to see the star pass rusher passing shade in retirement. Here's how he put it in a response to a nearly five-minute clip for the upcoming Netflix docuseries 'Quarterback':

"This looks great. (Besides the part about not being able to hit the QB below the knees or above the shoulders, basically giving you a tiny little area to hit while traveling full speed after defeating multiple 315-pound men) But still… Very good."

He went on to tag Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, two of the stars of the documentary. By directly tagging the quarterbacks, he's inviting a direct response and dust-up. Of course, not many are expecting either player to take the bait, but perhaps a funny, light-hearted retort could be in the cards.

When does Quarterback air on Netflix?

Patrick Mahomes at 149th Kentucky Derby

The documentary series has been known about for quite some time, but its release date is just around the corner. The program will release on Netflix on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, according to the preview clip posted by Joe Pompliano on Twitter.

Who does the Quarterback docuseries follow besides Patrick Mahomes?

Kirk Cousins at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

The documentary, produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions, will be eight episodes long, according to Netflix. The program will follow three quarterbacks, who some would argue fall into three separate levels of stardom. The first is Patrick Mahomes, who could not be higher in the pecking order.

The program also follows Kirk Cousins, who many would argue is a mid-tier quarterback in terms of fame and accomplishments in the NFL. Lastly, the program follows Marcus Mariota, who most would agree has seen his prime peak in the league come and go. Now, he's just trying to hold on for dear life and work his way back up the mountain.

Peyton Manning is a producer on the program that is set to give an unprecedented look at the lives of each player.

For some, the program essentially gives the season an early kickoff, as training camp is just about one week away for the earliest teams. Meaning, if someone were to binge the show at launch, they would then only need to wait another week for the next football event.

