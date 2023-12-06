J.J. Watt slams Stephen A. Smith, ESPN for criticizing Shohei Ohtani’s approach in free agency

The baseball world has been buzzing with anticipation about Shohei Ohtani's upcoming free agency decision ever since the season ended. Numerous teams have been vying for the opportunity to sign the Japanese superstar, but Ohtani himself has remained out of the spotlight regarding this crucial career decision.

As per reports, Ohtani had made it clear that he doesn't want teams to reveal public that he has had meetings with them. Recently, Stephen A. Smith and Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo criticized Ohtani for his approach to free agency.

After seeing the ESPN coverage, NFL legend J.J. Watt pointed out that an athlete is bound to get criticized by the media no matter what he does. Here's what he said in a post on X formerly Twitter:

When LeBron James his blockbuster move to Miami in 2010 during a television special called 'The Decision', the four-time NBA champion was criticized by many.

Shohei Ohtani has taken a completely different approach compared to the Lakers star, yet he has still received criticism for it. This reinforces Watt's opinion that certain media personalities will always find fault with athletes, regardless of their actions.

A few years back, Smith made a statement about Ohtani, saying that he could never be the face of Major League Baseball since he doesn't speak English. This comment earned him criticism from fans. Smith has been condemned several times by baseball fans for his opinions, and his latest take on Ohtani will likely be another one.

Shohei Ohtani landing spots: Which team will the reigning AL MVP sign for?

As previously mentioned, multiple teams expressed interest in signing Ohtani this offseason. However, as we approach his decision, it appears that only two teams remain in contention for his signature.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the frontrunners to sign Ohtani due to the West Coast connection and his previous time playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

It has been reported that the Toronto Blue Jays are also in the running to sign him. As they are likely to miss out on Juan Soto, who is expected to be traded to the New York Yankees, they may increase their efforts to secure Ohtani's signature.

While other teams like the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants are not out of the race yet, it's hard to envision Ohtani joining any other team than the Dodgers or the Blue Jays.