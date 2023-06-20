Jack Jones’ lawyer claims media is making him a ‘thug, wannabe gang member’ with Patriots star pleading not guilty 

Jack Jones recently decided to plead not guilty to his serious gun charges from a recent incident at Logan International Airport in Boston. The New England Patriots defensive back was charged with multiple violations relating to carrying a weapon in the airport after security found a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. He was arrested for the incident but recently released on a $30,000 bail.

Rosemary Scapicchio, who is serving as Jones' attorney for his case, recently made a bold statement supporting their decision to plead not guilty. She apparently believes her client is being unfairly portrayed by the media and the manufactured image is negatively impacting his case.

Here's what Scapicchio had to say during her most recent court appearance for Jack Jones, according to CBS:

"This is not a situation where Mr. Jones ever wanted to be a thug or thought of as a thug, but because he's a young Black man, all of a sudden he's a thug. That's what's happened here. There's no evidence of that whatsoever. And it's disrespectful to Mr. Jones and everyone else, every other Black man in America who's young and Black, to be called a thug because he happens to be Black in this situation.

"This is the institutional racism that we deal with every day in the court system. There's no indication whatsoever that he was in any way disrespectful, there's no information at all that he was in any way, or did anything to say he wanted to be a gang member or a thug. He's a young Black man charged with a crime. Therefore, he must want to be a gang member, he must want to be a thug."

Andrew Callahan @_AndrewCallahan Jack Jones' attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, slammed social media, the media and institutional racism today for making Jones out to be a "thug" and "wannabe gang member."



Time will tell if Rosemary Scapicchio's aggressive offensive approach will work out for the Patriots' young defensive player. Jack Jones is currently scheduled to return to court for another appearance on Aug. 18. It's unclear if he will remain on the Patriots' roster for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, but at least for now he's still on the team.

Jack Jones is not a first-time offender

Jack Jones

Unfortunately for Jack Jones, this isn't the first time he's found himself in legal trouble. He faced charges of commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime in 2018 when he allegedly broke into a Panda Express restaurant. The incident occurred while he was still playing college football. He and two others were arrested for their involvement before being released on bail.

