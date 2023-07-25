Jackson Mahomes' accuser drops bombshell claim of death threats, harassment: "Life has been hell"

Jackson Mahomes has been at the center of controversy following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February.

Per multiple reports, he was arrested after being accused by a woman of sexual assault. While the investigation took place, Patrick Mahomes' brother was out of jail on bail.

That being said, Mahomes' accuser might be suffering as the case continues to be sought out in a public light. Apparently, the woman — Aspen Vaughn — doesn't feel safe about the situation.

With Jackson Mahomes being a public figure, Vaughn had spoken about hesitating before going public.

Speaking to the Kansas City Star, the 40-year-old woman said:

"Life has been hell".

Elaborating further, Vaughn revealed details about her safety and harassment.

“I feel like definitely, since it’s occurred, my safety is definitely at risk. I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated.”

Furthermore, there was also an issue with Jackson's behavior:

“He was definitely out of control. I talked to my daughter afterwards and she’s like, ‘He doesn’t remember that night. Like, he was so messed up.'"

Vaugn also told their district attorney about the matter, and how she wants to drop the charges. She apparently doesn't feel safe, and no longer wants to be a part of this. She is allegedly being followed. She referred to the whole thing as "insane."

Prior to Jackson's arrest, Vaughn released a video of him forcibly kissing her. The TikTok star appeared for a closed court hearing. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31, 2023

What did Patrick Mahomes say about Jackson Mahomes' sexual harassment lawsuit?

As Jackson Mahomes has maintained a low profile on social media since his arrest, the entire Mahomes family hasn't directly commented on the issue either. Though Jackson's fame is directly connected to his brother, the arrest and sexual battery charges became a personal matter.

When the OTAs began, the Chiefs icon was asked about his brother. Refusing to make a direct comment on the charges, Patrick Mahomes said:

“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself.”

Speaking of his time on the field, Mahomes believes he also has to focus on his loved ones:

“At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

With the preliminary hearing on Aug. 31, one can expect more updates on Jackson Mahomes' case.

