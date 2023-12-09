Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been seen in more headlines beyond his efforts on the football field as of late. The two-time Super Bowl winner is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, becoming the 'it' couple on social media. However, Kelce was in a previous relationship with media personality Kayla Nicole for five years.

While both went their separate ways, Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is reportedly still in contact with Nicole. Jackson commented on her Instagram post, to the surprise of some.

Jackson' Mahomes' comment on Nicole's IG picture

Fans took to Reddit to express their feelings on the interaction between the two.

“Ewww I’m surprised she hasn’t blocked him,” a fan wrote.

Other fans chimed in Jackson Mahomes' comment on Nicole's IG post:

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend apparently unfollowed his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany from Instagram in October. Kayla Nicole and Brittany Mahomes were good friends for some time, but Nicole explained to People magazine why she unfollowed her, noting she spoke to Brittany Mahomes privately:

"That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."

Kelce and Nicole started dating in 2017 and were on and off on many occasions beginning in August 2020. There were reports that the All-Pro tight end cheated on Nicole but later denied that was the reason. The couple broke up for good last year.

Things are getting serious between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kelce and Swift have been together since this summer and have been pictured together several times. The pop star was spotted at several Chiefs games in September. She and Brittany traveled to Lambeau Field together to watch Kansas City face the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 on SNF.

Travis Kelce even traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to watch her perform during her Eras Tour last month. Swift and Kelce even embraced in a kiss after one of her shows went viral on social media.

The tour is on hiatus until next year, and Taylor Swift took full advantage, leaving Brazil straight to see Kelce at his mansion in Leawood, Kansas. She plans to spend Christmas with him while her birthday is Dec. 13.

There are rumors that Travis Kelce has plans to celebrate her big day with a private dinner and a party. Also, the 34-year-old could pop the question that day as well. We will have to wait and see how all of it shakes out.