Jackson Mahomes shares precious throwback with Patrick Mahomes, mother Randi days ahead of season opener vs Lions

Mother Randi and brother Jackson Mahomes are two of Patrick Mahomes' biggest supporters. Most players can lean on families to support them when they are out on the field, but they have been more high profile. Part of the reason is that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is, arguably, the best player in the league right now by some distance. The other, of course, pertains to the family members themselves, who have not been afraid to share the limelight from time to time.

Once the reigning Super Bowl champions take to the field in the opening game of the 2023 NFL season against the Detroit Lions, the focus will fully shift back to Patrick Mahomes. However, Jackson Mahomes was there to remind his brother in the week leading up to it that his family has always got his back.

He posted a throwback picture with mother Randi, when both he and his quarterback brother were young. She is seen cradling her younger son in her arms, while the future MVP footballer stands in front of them. Jackson Mahomes tagged both his brother and his mother in the Instagram story.

He did not stop only at mother Randi and also reminded his brother of the support he gets from his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Jackson and Brittany have been quite a double act when supporting Patrick Mahomes from the stands and he led with that photo on the Instagram story, a day before her birthday.

Patrick Mahomes will be happy to feel he has the support of his family before he begins his quest to retain the Super Bowl this season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will Randi and Jackson Mahomes be there to cheer Patrick Mahomes against the Lions?

The season opener sees the Kansas City Chiefs line up against against the Detroit Lions takes place September 7, 2023. Normally, Jackson Mahomes is there to support his brother, whenever he takes to the field.

However, with Patrick Mahomes' brother facing a court case due to alleged sexual misconduct, he might not want to be as visible as he has been in previous seasons. Brittany Mahomes, who accompanied her husband during preseason and riled up the Arizona Cardinals fanbase for not turning up, is likely to be there.

His mother, Randi, is not such a constant presence on the sideline as the younger members of the family. However, whether she is there or not, it is clear who she will be cheering for.

