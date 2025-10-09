  • home icon
  Jake Ferguson leaves 1-word reaction as fiancée Haley Cavinder shows off dreamy wedding dress she almost chose

Jake Ferguson leaves 1-word reaction as fiancée Haley Cavinder shows off dreamy wedding dress she almost chose

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:48 GMT
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson's fiancé Haley Cavinder shared a glimpse at a wedding dress she nearly chose. (Photos via Haley Cavinder's Instagram/ Getty Images)

Jake Ferguson's fiancé Haley Cavinder shared a look at a special shopping experience she had on Wednesday. In a post on Instagram, Cavinder shared a look at the wedding dress she nearly chose for her upcoming nuptials to Ferguson.

The wedding gown featured lace throughout with a long train. She called the dress the 'runner-up' but also revealed that she did find the perfect wedding dress.

"the runner up!! Said yes to the dress today 💍🤍👰‍♀️" Haley Cavinder shared on Instagram.
Haley Cavinder's fiancé, Jake Ferguson, shared a one-word response at seeing her in a wedding dress.

"Woah," Ferguson commented.
Jake Ferguson shared his response to seeing the runner-up wedding dress. (Comment vis Haley Cavinder&#039;s Instagram)
Jake Ferguson shared his response to seeing the runner-up wedding dress. (Comment vis Haley Cavinder's Instagram)

The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed in April in a romantic beach proposal in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The couple announced their big news in a joint post on Instagram.

Ferguson and Cavinder began dating in 2023 and went public with their relationship in 2024. Each have been supportive of the other's athletic careers. Ferguson cheered on Cavinder in her final season with the Miami Hurricanes while she attends Dallas Cowboys games showing her support.

Jake Ferguson's future SIL Hanna celebrated Haley Cavinder's wedding dress selection

Hanna and Haley Cavinder share their lives with their 4.6 million followers on TikTok. On Thursday morning, Hanna Cavinder shared a heartfelt post of her helping her twin sister, Haley, choose her wedding dress.

Hanna Cavinder, who will be her sister's Maid of Honor, helped make sure each dress was perfect for sister. At the end, the twin sisters hugged while celebrating the monumental moment of selecting the perfect dress.

"twinny said yes to the dress," Hanna Cavinder celebrated.

In another video shared on TikTok, Haley Cavinder shared how special it was for her to have her twin sister by her side while wedding dress shopping. The twins, who used to reside in Miami together, recently began living in different states after Haley Cavinder's engagement to Jake Ferguson. With Haley now living in Texas and Hanna still residing in Florida.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
