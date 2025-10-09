Jake Ferguson leaves 1-word reaction as fiancée Haley Cavinder shows off dreamy wedding dress she almost chose

Jake Ferguson's fiancé Haley Cavinder shared a look at a special shopping experience she had on Wednesday. In a post on Instagram, Cavinder shared a look at the wedding dress she nearly chose for her upcoming nuptials to Ferguson. The wedding gown featured lace throughout with a long train. She called the dress the 'runner-up' but also revealed that she did find the perfect wedding dress. &quot;the runner up!! Said yes to the dress today 💍🤍👰‍♀️&quot; Haley Cavinder shared on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley Cavinder's fiancé, Jake Ferguson, shared a one-word response at seeing her in a wedding dress.&quot;Woah,&quot; Ferguson commented.Jake Ferguson shared his response to seeing the runner-up wedding dress. (Comment vis Haley Cavinder's Instagram)The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed in April in a romantic beach proposal in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The couple announced their big news in a joint post on Instagram.Ferguson and Cavinder began dating in 2023 and went public with their relationship in 2024. Each have been supportive of the other's athletic careers. Ferguson cheered on Cavinder in her final season with the Miami Hurricanes while she attends Dallas Cowboys games showing her support.Jake Ferguson's future SIL Hanna celebrated Haley Cavinder's wedding dress selectionHanna and Haley Cavinder share their lives with their 4.6 million followers on TikTok. On Thursday morning, Hanna Cavinder shared a heartfelt post of her helping her twin sister, Haley, choose her wedding dress. Hanna Cavinder, who will be her sister's Maid of Honor, helped make sure each dress was perfect for sister. At the end, the twin sisters hugged while celebrating the monumental moment of selecting the perfect dress. &quot;twinny said yes to the dress,&quot; Hanna Cavinder celebrated.View on TikTokIn another video shared on TikTok, Haley Cavinder shared how special it was for her to have her twin sister by her side while wedding dress shopping. The twins, who used to reside in Miami together, recently began living in different states after Haley Cavinder's engagement to Jake Ferguson. With Haley now living in Texas and Hanna still residing in Florida.