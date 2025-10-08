“Two girls, two dogs”: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna peace out while munching on hotdogs as they film an exciting collaboration 

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 08, 2025 19:11 GMT
Hanna and Haley Cavinder shared a look at their new partnership. (Photos via Haley Cavinder's Instagram Story)

Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, have a new brand partnership. On Wednesday, Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, have a new brand partnership. On Wednesday, Haley Cavinder shared a glimpse of a photo shoot that she and Hanna were doing with Sam's Club.

The Cavinder twins can be seen posing for photos in Sam's Club with shopping carts full of items. In one photo, the sisters enjoyed the hot dogs from the Sam's Club food court.

"Two girls Two dogs One club @" Haley Cavinder captioned the Instagram Story.
Haley Cavinder shared a look at her latest brand deal with sister Hanna. (Photos via Haley Cavinder&#039;s Instagram Story)
Haley Cavinder shared a look at her latest brand deal with sister Hanna. (Photos via Haley Cavinder's Instagram Story)

The Cavinder's made a name for themselves with their famous TikTok channel which has 4.6 million followers.

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder announced their engagement in April after about two years of dating. After their engagement, Haley Cavinder moved to Dallas with the Cowboys tight end.

Her twin sister, Hanna, stayed in Miami, where the two lived while playing collegiate basketball for the Miami Hurricanes. Despite their now long distance relationship, the twin sisters have made an effort to still do things together.

Over the weekend, they shared a post on TikTok of a joint video where each showed off their 'outfits of the day' despite not being in the same location. Sharing in the caption that they can still experience 'twin life' without being in the same location.

Hanna Cavinder wore a strapless red shirt along with ripped, light jeans and red wooden heels. Haley Cavinder on the other hand, went for a more casual look as she wore a gray cropped t-shirt that she paired with jeans and a baseball cap.

"twin life but make it long distance," the Cavinders captioned the TikTok post.

Despite living in different states at the current moment, the twin sisters do spend a good amount of time together. The sisters continue to share their lives with their millions of followers on social media.

