  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & future SIL Hanna enjoy "twin life" ex-college stars show off their glam outfits [WATCH]

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & future SIL Hanna enjoy "twin life" ex-college stars show off their glam outfits [WATCH]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 05, 2025 16:12 GMT
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Cavinder and her twin Hanna shared their outfits. (Photos via Hanna Cavinder's Instagram/ Getty Images)

Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder and her twin, Hanna, are well-known for their presence on social media as well as the basketball court. The Cavinder's wrapped up their collegiate basketball careers with the Miami Hurricanes in March.

Ad

In April, Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder announced their engagement and the former basketball player moved to Dallas, Texas to be with him. Just because the Cavinder's live in different cities, their joint videos aren't going to stop. On Saturday, they shared a video with their 4.7 million followers on TikTok, of their outfits. Showing they can still make their joint videos while being in different places.

"twin life but make it long distance," the Cavinder Twins shared on TikTok.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hanna Cavinder wore a red blouse with a deep neckline that she paired with ripped jeans and red, wooden heels. Haley Cavinder wore a gray cropped top that she also paired with jeans, brown heels and a baseball cap.

Hanna Cavinder continues to call Miami her home while still making the trip to Dallas often to see her twin.

Jake Ferguson's fiancee shared her gameday look for Week 4

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson ended his touchdown drought on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. The game may have ended in a 40-40 tie but, for the tight end it was the first time he saw the end zone since 2023.

Ad

After the game, Haley Cavinder shared a series of photos of her gameday look for Week 4. The former Miami Hurricanes basketball star wore a cropped, light blur, Dallas Cowboys button down jersey. She paired the jersey, which had Ferguson's name and number on the back, with light blue pants. Cavinder finished the look with silver heels and a blue handbag.

"💙🏈⭐️!!" Haley Cavinder captioned the Instagram post.

Each week of the season thus far, Haley Cavinder has sahred her gameday look as she has attended both home and away games to support the tight end. In the firts four games, Ferguson has 34 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown. In July he signed a four-year contract extension worth $52 million season.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications