Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & future SIL Hanna enjoy "twin life" ex-college stars show off their glam outfits [WATCH]

Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder and her twin, Hanna, are well-known for their presence on social media as well as the basketball court. The Cavinder's wrapped up their collegiate basketball careers with the Miami Hurricanes in March. In April, Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder announced their engagement and the former basketball player moved to Dallas, Texas to be with him. Just because the Cavinder's live in different cities, their joint videos aren't going to stop. On Saturday, they shared a video with their 4.7 million followers on TikTok, of their outfits. Showing they can still make their joint videos while being in different places. &quot;twin life but make it long distance,&quot; the Cavinder Twins shared on TikTok. View on TikTokHanna Cavinder wore a red blouse with a deep neckline that she paired with ripped jeans and red, wooden heels. Haley Cavinder wore a gray cropped top that she also paired with jeans, brown heels and a baseball cap. Hanna Cavinder continues to call Miami her home while still making the trip to Dallas often to see her twin. Jake Ferguson's fiancee shared her gameday look for Week 4Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson ended his touchdown drought on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. The game may have ended in a 40-40 tie but, for the tight end it was the first time he saw the end zone since 2023.After the game, Haley Cavinder shared a series of photos of her gameday look for Week 4. The former Miami Hurricanes basketball star wore a cropped, light blur, Dallas Cowboys button down jersey. She paired the jersey, which had Ferguson's name and number on the back, with light blue pants. Cavinder finished the look with silver heels and a blue handbag. &quot;💙🏈⭐️!!&quot; Haley Cavinder captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEach week of the season thus far, Haley Cavinder has sahred her gameday look as she has attended both home and away games to support the tight end. In the firts four games, Ferguson has 34 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown. In July he signed a four-year contract extension worth $52 million season.