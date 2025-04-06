Jake Ferguson reacts as GF Haley Cavinder keeps up with fitness during golden hour

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson shared an Instagram story featuring his girlfriend, Haley Cavinder, during a sunset at Fort Myers Beach on Saturday. Cavinder, dressed in deep red workout gear, posed with her back to the camera.
Ferguson captured the moment, adding a heart emoji to the story.
Meanwhile, Haley posted photos from their fun beach weekend with her twin sister Hanna, Jake and his family.
In one picture, Jake and Haley stood close on a sunny boardwalk near the beach.
Jake, wearing a backward cap and blue tank top, held a drink and hugged Haley. Haley wore a black bikini top and camo shorts, lifting one leg playfully as they kissed.
It was in September 2023 when people started guessing they were together when Haley wore Cowboys gear, including a jersey with Ferguson's name. She and her twin sister Hanna also went to a Cowboys game.
In September 2024, the couple celebrated their first anniversary.
Haley Cavinder pranked Jake Ferguson on April Fool's Day
On April Fool’s Day, Haley Cavinder played a funny joke on her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson. She got help from her twin sister, Hanna, to make the prank even better.
Haley pretended that someone sent her a bunch of flowers. She acted surprised and told Jake she thought he had sent them. But Jake was in Texas and said he didn't send any flowers. Haley kept asking who could have sent them. She even said there was a note that read, “To Haley, with a heart."
To which, Jake was totally confused and said, “What the f**k!”
When Jake looked puzzled, Haley and Hanna started laughing and shouted, “April Fool!”
Jake laughed, too, once he realized it was all a joke.
Haley later shared the prank on TikTok.
