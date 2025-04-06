Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson shared an Instagram story featuring his girlfriend, Haley Cavinder, during a sunset at Fort Myers Beach on Saturday. Cavinder, dressed in deep red workout gear, posed with her back to the camera.

Ad

Ferguson captured the moment, adding a heart emoji to the story.

Jake Ferguson reacts as GF Haley Cavinder keeps up with fitness during golden hour

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Haley posted photos from their fun beach weekend with her twin sister Hanna, Jake and his family.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In one picture, Jake and Haley stood close on a sunny boardwalk near the beach.

Jake, wearing a backward cap and blue tank top, held a drink and hugged Haley. Haley wore a black bikini top and camo shorts, lifting one leg playfully as they kissed.

It was in September 2023 when people started guessing they were together when Haley wore Cowboys gear, including a jersey with Ferguson's name. She and her twin sister Hanna also went to a Cowboys game.

Ad

In September 2024, the couple celebrated their first anniversary.

Haley Cavinder pranked Jake Ferguson on April Fool's Day

On April Fool’s Day, Haley Cavinder played a funny joke on her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson. She got help from her twin sister, Hanna, to make the prank even better.

Haley pretended that someone sent her a bunch of flowers. She acted surprised and told Jake she thought he had sent them. But Jake was in Texas and said he didn't send any flowers. Haley kept asking who could have sent them. She even said there was a note that read, “To Haley, with a heart."

Ad

To which, Jake was totally confused and said, “What the f**k!”

When Jake looked puzzled, Haley and Hanna started laughing and shouted, “April Fool!”

Jake laughed, too, once he realized it was all a joke.

Haley later shared the prank on TikTok.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.