Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder boasts "twin telepathy" with sister Hanna Cavinder in all-black chic gym wear

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, is never far from the spotlight. She is popular for sharing her fashion and lifestyle moments with over one million Instagram followers. On Thursday, the former Miami Hurricanes player shared a reel video with her twin sister Hanna Cavinder.The Cavinder twins opted for all-black chic gym wear. They kept the style simple, accessorizing their look with minimal jewelry and black sunglasses, pairing them with white sneakers and a stylish handbag.“Yes, we like to twin as twins,” Haley wrote in the caption and tagged Hanna.The Instagram reel also included an overlay text that read,“Twin Telepathy told us to wear the same thing.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Tuesday, Haley shared a September recap with her followers on IG:&quot;September so far 🤍,&quot; the 24-year-old wrote in the caption.The post featured behind-the-scenes footage of her LA shoot and her Cowboys game day look. In one picture, Haley shared romantic moments with Jake Ferguson, where the couple hugged on the field. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post featured behind-the-scenes footage of her LA shoot and Cowboys game day look. In one picture, Haley shared romantic moments with Jake Ferguson, where the couple hugged on the field.Also read: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction sharing selfie with twin sister Hanna in Cowboys TE-inspired hatHanna and Haley Cavinder kick off California workout class tour with day 1 at USCOn September 25, the twin sisters gave their followers a sneak peek into their first workout class tour in California. Hanna and Haley Cavinder shared a carousel post on IG with a heartfelt caption.“Cavinder Twins x College Workout Class Tour California 🥹 Day 1 at USC was amazing! Anyone who’s been following us knows how much we love workouts, and leading a class and building community has always been a dream of ours. This one hit different 😭💗 So much love and joy, so grateful for this platform. Day 2, we’re on the way! See you soon, CSLA 🚗,” Cavinder twins wrote in the caption.Ferguson’s fiancée wore a black fitted top with grey gym pants, while Hanna opted for a blue top and matching loose workout pants. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message showing off custom gameday fit for Cowboys vs Eagles TNF clash