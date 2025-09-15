  • home icon
  • Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction sharing selfie with twin sister Hanna in Cowboys TE-inspired hat

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction sharing selfie with twin sister Hanna in Cowboys TE-inspired hat

By Prasen
Modified Sep 15, 2025
Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction sharing selfie with twin sister Hanna in Cowboys TE-inspired hat
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction sharing selfie with twin sister Hanna in Cowboys TE-inspired hat[IIG/@haleycavinder]

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, attended the Cowboys' second game on September 14. Jerry Jones' team hosted the NFC East rival New York Giants for their home opener at AT&T Stadium.

Later, Cowboys TE's fiancée shared a sneak peek into their game day outfit on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Haley posed with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, and dropped a two-word message in the caption.

“Victory Monday,” Haley wrote.

Haley wore a stunning white tube top and high-waisted, flowy white pants. She added a blue cowboy hat customised with the Cowboys TE’s jersey number and matching blue shoes. Her twin, Hanna Cavinder, wore a white crop top showing "80," a short denim skirt with a patchwork design, and tall black cowboy boots.

Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction sharing selfie with twin sister Hanna in Cowboys TE-inspired hat [IG/@haleycavinder]
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction sharing selfie with twin sister Hanna in Cowboys TE-inspired hat [IG/@haleycavinder]

In another IG post, Haley posed with the Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane.

Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction sharing selfie with twin sister Hanna in Cowboys TE-inspired hat [IG/@haleycavinder]
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction sharing selfie with twin sister Hanna in Cowboys TE-inspired hat [IG/@haleycavinder]

The Cowboys won a close game in overtime, beating the Giants 40-37.

Haley Cavinder shares behind-the-scenes vlog of her 24-hour LA trip

Last Wednesday, Haley Cavinder, a former Miami Hurricanes star and social media sensation, took her followers along for a trip to Los Angeles. She shared a fun travel vlog on Instagram with 473,000 followers.

In the vlog reel, Haley said, “Come with me to LA, it is Sunday right now, and I am going for 24 hours to shoot a really fun partnership that has been in the works, but I can't tell you who yet. It will come out later on, like next month, but let's do this right now.”
The 24-year-old shared her early morning routine, explaining that at 6:40 a.m., she was trying to get her steps in before getting ready for a 7:30 a.m. pick-up. Haley mentioned she would fly to California around 2 a.m. Texas time and land at 12 p.m. Ferguson’s fiancée joked about not wanting to check her Oura ring because “nothing would help” after such a hectic schedule.

