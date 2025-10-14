  • home icon
  • Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder brags about gaming skills after bagging massive gift for Cowboys TE

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder brags about gaming skills after bagging massive gift for Cowboys TE

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 14, 2025 18:34 GMT
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder brags about gaming skills after bagging massive gift for Cowboys TE (image credits: getty, instagram/haleycavinder)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, had a fun night out at Six Flags Over Texas. In the Instagram carousel posted on Monday, Cavinder showed off her skills by winning a giant yellow dinosaur plush at a carnival basketball game.

One photo captured Ferguson holding the oversized prize with a grin. He also shared one on his Instagram story.

“Shorty winning me prizes,” Ferguson wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @haleycavinder)
Their outing came after a tough game for the Cowboys in Week 6.

Cavinder shared photos of a dreamy wedding dress she almost picked on Thursday. She posted it three days before Dallas' 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Ferguson dropped a one-word reaction to it.

“Woah,” Ferguson wrote.

The post featured Cavinder trying on elegant gowns during a shopping trip.

The couple got engaged on April 17. He proposed at a beachfront in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ex-Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder playfully trolls Jake Ferguson after his bold pregame call ahead of Week 6 clash

Jake Ferguson expressed his confidence on Instagram before the Cowboys-Panthers Week 6 game on Sunday. He posted pictures wearing his team jersey while in action on the field.

"BALL," Ferguson wrote on Friday.

His fiancée, Hannah Cavinder, dropped a flirty, tongue-in-cheek comment.

"U know ball?" Cavinder wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @jakeferg84)
Dallas visited the Carolina Panthers and lost 30-27 at Bank of America Stadium. Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle had a big game for the home team, rushing for 183 yards and catching for 56 more.

Dallas' defense had a hard time stopping him, and the loss dropped its season record to 2-3.

Haley Cavinder flaunted Jake Ferguson's name on her derrière in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles TNF clash happened on Sept. 4, which was the NFL Kickoff Game of the season.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, wore a black tank top with the tight end's number 87 printed on the back. Her black pants featured “Ferguson” written in large white cursive letters across the back.

The Eagles defeated the Cowboy 24-20 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
