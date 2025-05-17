  • home icon
  • Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shows off cowboy-style outfit during rodeo outing at $1,200,000,000 stadium

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 17, 2025 12:43 GMT
After a busy work week training at the Dallas Cowboys camp, tight end Jake Ferguson had a fun evening with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder. On Friday night, the couple visited AT&T Stadium, which cost $1.2 billion to construct, as per Forbes, to attend Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo.

For her rodeo outing, Haley Cavinder opted for a stylish cowboys-themed outfit. Cavinder later shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story, followed by a clip in which a cowboy can be spotted falling off his horse. A similar clip was shared by Jake Ferguson, along with a one-word review of his rodeo experience.

"ELECTRIC," Ferguson captioned his IG story.
There were two events at the AT&T Stadium on Friday: a rodeo and Kid Rock’s live concert. After having a blast at the rodeo, the couple stayed back to attend the rock n’ roll icon's performance. In an Instagram story, Ferguson rated his experience watching Kid Rock perform live, and wrote:

"WHAT I'D GIVE TO BE IN A BEATER RIGHT NOW!"
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder confessed to being 'uneducated' about wedding prep

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder got engaged last month, and the couple has begun preparations for their wedding. However, Cavinder recently confessed to being "uneducated" when it comes to wedding planning. Cavinder's confession came via an Instagram story last month, in which she expressed:

"I'm starting to plan Jake and I's wedding - I didn't realize everything that goes into planning a wedding, it's kind of like stressful ... how many people book up venues in advance and all that jazz. But I'll probably sound like super uneducated in that space."

Haley Cavinder went ahead and asked her fans to share their useful tips on planning a perfect wedding and all the "dos and don'ts" that needed to be kept in mind. Considering that there's still time for the 2025 NFL season to begin, it's more likely that the couple would want to get married in the offseason.

As for their engagement, Jake Ferguson previously opened up about the exact moment the tight end realized that he needed to marry his then-girlfriend Haley Cavinder.

