  • Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shows off toned abs during recent visit to USC [PIC]

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shows off toned abs during recent visit to USC [PIC]

By Garima
Published Sep 24, 2025 20:40 GMT
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder visited the University of Southern California on Wednesday, where she hosted a workout class alongside her twin sister, Hanna.

The event, part of their collegiate tour with Costa Coffee and their fitness app TWOgether, saw a 30-minute resistance band and bodyweight workout, followed by a live Q&A session where the twins shared fitness tips and stories.

Before her visit, Haley shared an Instagram story wearing a black crop workout top, grey leggings, white sneakers and a black bag on the streets of California.

Cavinder and Ferguson’s relationship started in June 2023 when the tight end messaged her on Instagram. They began dating that September, and Cavinder went public with him in early 2024, sharing a TikTok video calling Ferguson her best friend and thanking him for showing her “the purest form of love.”

In April 2024, Ferguson proposed to Cavinder on Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and she later shared a video showing off her engagement ring while Ferguson sang along to a song in the clip with the word “Wifey.”

Since their engagement, Cavinder has become a regular supporter at Ferguson’s games, often wearing his jersey number and cheering him on from the stands.

During Sunday’s Week 3 matchup, Cavinder attended with her sisters, all wearing some kind of Cowboys accessory, as Dallas faced the Chicago Bears, though the Cowboys lost 31-14.

Haley Cavinder had a packed September

Haley Cavinder had a busy September, sharing several photos of her month on Instagram on Tuesday. The former Miami basketball guard posted a variety of pictures, including background scenes from a photoshoot she did, fun outing with her friends, filmy polaroids and a picture of herself wearing custom football gear in Dallas Cowboys’ colors. One snap captured a hug between the couple.

Given Cavinder’s full calendar, many more highlights of her life are sure to come.

