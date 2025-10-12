Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna go country as they celebrate sister's exciting bachelorette bash {PHOTOS}

Haley Cavinder's nuptials to Jake Ferguson aren’t the only upcoming wedding for the Cavinder family. Haley and twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, shared a glimpse at their sister Brooke's bachelorette weekend.In a post on their shared Instagram account, the Cavinder twins shared a glimpse of their weekend in Nashville. The post, which was also a brand partnership, declared that they went 'country' for the weekend. &quot;cavinder gone country🤠💍 We had the best time staying at @starrpianosuites ) in Nashville for Brooke’s bachelorette, and now you can too! 🎶✨&quot; the Instagram post stated. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Haley and Hanna Cavinder and their three sisters dressed in denim for one night out. In one photo, the five sisters all posed for photos, documenting the Bachelorette weekend. Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared photos on their joint Instagram account. (Photos via Cavinder Twins on Instagram)The Cavinder's also shared even more photos, which included their mother, Katie Cavinder, who joined in on the Bachelorette fun.Haley Cavinder and mom Katie Cavinder posed for one of the photos. (Photos via Cavinder Twins on Instagram)The ladies also dressed in animal print attire for another night out in Nashville. Haley Cavinder said 'yes' to wedding dress ahead of wedding to Jake FergusonHaley Cavinder is getting one step closer to marrying Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Late last week, the former University of Miami basketball player shared a video on Instagram that documented her trying on wedding dresses. In the video, Haley Cavinder shared a look at the dress she nearly chose but did announce that she did find the perfect dress for her wedding. The wedding dress she nearly chose was a gown that had lace all over the bodice and a long train. Her sister, Hanna Cavinder, who will be her Maid of Honor, was an integral part of helping her twin choose the perfect dress.&quot;the runner up!! Said yes to the dress today 💍🤍👰‍♀️&quot; Haley Cavinder shared on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJake Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder on the beach in Fort Myers, Florida in April. The Dallas Cowboys tight end also signed a contract extension this offseason, a four-year deal worth $52 million.