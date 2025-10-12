  • home icon
  Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna go country as they celebrate sister's exciting bachelorette bash {PHOTOS}

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna go country as they celebrate sister's exciting bachelorette bash {PHOTOS}

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 12, 2025 16:26 GMT
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson's fiancé Haley Cavinder and twin, Hanna, celebrated their sister's bachelorette. (Photos via Getty Images)

Haley Cavinder's nuptials to Jake Ferguson aren’t the only upcoming wedding for the Cavinder family. Haley and twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, shared a glimpse at their sister Brooke's bachelorette weekend.

In a post on their shared Instagram account, the Cavinder twins shared a glimpse of their weekend in Nashville. The post, which was also a brand partnership, declared that they went 'country' for the weekend.

"cavinder gone country🤠💍 We had the best time staying at @starrpianosuites ) in Nashville for Brooke’s bachelorette, and now you can too! 🎶✨" the Instagram post stated.
The Haley and Hanna Cavinder and their three sisters dressed in denim for one night out. In one photo, the five sisters all posed for photos, documenting the Bachelorette weekend.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared photos on their joint Instagram account. (Photos via Cavinder Twins on Instagram)
The Cavinder's also shared even more photos, which included their mother, Katie Cavinder, who joined in on the Bachelorette fun.

Haley Cavinder and mom Katie Cavinder posed for one of the photos. (Photos via Cavinder Twins on Instagram)
The ladies also dressed in animal print attire for another night out in Nashville.

Haley Cavinder said 'yes' to wedding dress ahead of wedding to Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder is getting one step closer to marrying Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Late last week, the former University of Miami basketball player shared a video on Instagram that documented her trying on wedding dresses.

In the video, Haley Cavinder shared a look at the dress she nearly chose but did announce that she did find the perfect dress for her wedding. The wedding dress she nearly chose was a gown that had lace all over the bodice and a long train. Her sister, Hanna Cavinder, who will be her Maid of Honor, was an integral part of helping her twin choose the perfect dress.

"the runner up!! Said yes to the dress today 💍🤍👰‍♀️" Haley Cavinder shared on Instagram.

Jake Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder on the beach in Fort Myers, Florida in April. The Dallas Cowboys tight end also signed a contract extension this offseason, a four-year deal worth $52 million.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

