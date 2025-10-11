  • home icon
  WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna rock red swimsuits at sister Brooke's bachelorette bash

WATCH: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna rock red swimsuits at sister Brooke’s bachelorette bash

By Prasen
Modified Oct 11, 2025 22:58 GMT
Formula One: Miami Grand Prix - Source: Imagn
WATCH: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna rock red swimsuits at sister Brooke’s bachelorette bash- Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, is having a blast in Nashville as she celebrates her sister Brooke’s bachelorette party. Haley was joined by her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder.

The Cavinder twins posted on Instagram, “Let’s go girls 💃💃,” showing their excitement for Brooke’s celebration on Friday.

The twin sisters turned heads in matching red swimsuits at the party. Haley wore a bright red bikini-style top with a small detail in the centre. Ferguson's fiancée paired the outfit with matching red bikini bottoms layered under light blue, loose-fitting jeans.

To finish the look, she draped a white, loosely knit, long-sleeve sweater over her shoulders. She also added a black-and-white cow-print cowboy hat and a black shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Hanna went for a red and white bikini top, paired with a black, open-knit matching set of pants and a long-sleeve cover-up. She accessorised the look with a straw cowboy hat and a pair of sunglasses. The reel video was set to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” song.

The clip showed all the Cavinder sisters posing one by one and enjoying the bachelorette bash.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder shine at day 1 of California workout class tour

The former Miami Hurricans players made headlines with their first stop on their California workout class tour. On September 25, Hanna and Haley Cavinder gave their followers a peek into their big day at USC through a carousel post on Instagram.

“Cavinder Twins x College Workout Class Tour California 🥹 Day 1 at USC was amazing! Anyone who’s been following us knows how much we love workouts, and leading a class and building community has always been a dream of ours," the Cavinder twins wrote.
"This one hit different 😭💗 So much love and joy, so grateful for this platform. Day 2, we’re on the way! See you soon, CSLA," they added, showing excitement for the next stop.
In the picture, Haley wore a black fitted top with gray gym pants, while Hanna was dressed in a blue top and matching loose workout pants. The twin sisters guided students through exercises, shared tips, and inspired everyone with their energy.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

