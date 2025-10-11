WATCH: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna rock red swimsuits at sister Brooke’s bachelorette bash

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, is having a blast in Nashville as she celebrates her sister Brooke’s bachelorette party. Haley was joined by her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder.The Cavinder twins posted on Instagram, “Let’s go girls 💃💃,” showing their excitement for Brooke’s celebration on Friday.The twin sisters turned heads in matching red swimsuits at the party. Haley wore a bright red bikini-style top with a small detail in the centre. Ferguson's fiancée paired the outfit with matching red bikini bottoms layered under light blue, loose-fitting jeans.To finish the look, she draped a white, loosely knit, long-sleeve sweater over her shoulders. She also added a black-and-white cow-print cowboy hat and a black shoulder bag.Meanwhile, Hanna went for a red and white bikini top, paired with a black, open-knit matching set of pants and a long-sleeve cover-up. She accessorised the look with a straw cowboy hat and a pair of sunglasses. The reel video was set to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” song.The clip showed all the Cavinder sisters posing one by one and enjoying the bachelorette bash. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 4-word reaction on Cowboys TE's 26-yard TD in Week 5 clash vs. JetsHanna and Haley Cavinder shine at day 1 of California workout class tourThe former Miami Hurricans players made headlines with their first stop on their California workout class tour. On September 25, Hanna and Haley Cavinder gave their followers a peek into their big day at USC through a carousel post on Instagram.“Cavinder Twins x College Workout Class Tour California 🥹 Day 1 at USC was amazing! Anyone who’s been following us knows how much we love workouts, and leading a class and building community has always been a dream of ours,&quot; the Cavinder twins wrote.&quot;This one hit different 😭💗 So much love and joy, so grateful for this platform. Day 2, we’re on the way! See you soon, CSLA,&quot; they added, showing excitement for the next stop.In the picture, Haley wore a black fitted top with gray gym pants, while Hanna was dressed in a blue top and matching loose workout pants. The twin sisters guided students through exercises, shared tips, and inspired everyone with their energy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: “Two girls, two dogs”: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder &amp; twin Hanna peace out while munching on hotdogs as they film an exciting collaboration